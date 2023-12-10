JavaScript to fetch file content and check for a term

Hey,

Yeah, so save the following as proxy/index.php on your server:

<?php $url = 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94PLgLKcGW8'; $ch = curl_init($url); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true); $htmlContent = curl_exec($ch); curl_close($ch); $searchWord = 'Hilarious Cat Fails'; $found = strpos($htmlContent, $searchWord) !== false; $response = json_encode(array('found' => $found)); header('Content-Type: application/json'); echo $response;

Then hit up http://localhost/proxy and you should see something like this:

{ "found": true }

What is happening is that we are fetching the content of a page on YouTube and checking for the presence of a string ‘Hilarious Cat Fails’. Based on the presence of that string, we are then returning some JSON which indicates the result.

Once you have that working, try changing the search term, e.g.:

$searchWord = 'StitePoint rocks!';

When you reload the PHP page, this should return:

{ "found": false }

I know this isn’t yet what you set out to do, but I’m trying to illustrate how this would work in practice.

In the next couple of iterations, we can change it to search for the correct term and we can make it so that you can consume the endpoint from within your JavaScript.

LMK if the above all makes sense and is working as I described.