JavaScript to fetch file content and check for a term

Hello James,
Yes, I do have access to a web server. I guess the PHP file should be saved in the same folder as the .index.html ?
I found the below code when I did a search : ```
$data = file_get_contents(‘http://api.somesite.com’);
Am I correct or should more code go in to this ? (My apologies, I am not familiar with PHP).
Thanks a lot.
I am not sure I understand what you are asking but probably you could do it with a browser extension. Browser extensions are given specific permissions that users can choose to accept and if they do not accept the permissions then the browser extension does not work. The important thing is that browser extensions can do more than non-extension clients can do.
Hey,
Yeah, so save the following as
proxy/index.php on your server:
<?php
$url = 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94PLgLKcGW8';
$ch = curl_init($url);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
$htmlContent = curl_exec($ch);
curl_close($ch);
$searchWord = 'Hilarious Cat Fails';
$found = strpos($htmlContent, $searchWord) !== false;
$response = json_encode(array('found' => $found));
header('Content-Type: application/json');
echo $response;
Then hit up http://localhost/proxy and you should see something like this:
{ "found": true }
What is happening is that we are fetching the content of a page on YouTube and checking for the presence of a string ‘Hilarious Cat Fails’. Based on the presence of that string, we are then returning some JSON which indicates the result.
Once you have that working, try changing the search term, e.g.:
$searchWord = 'StitePoint rocks!';
When you reload the PHP page, this should return:
{ "found": false }
I know this isn’t yet what you set out to do, but I’m trying to illustrate how this would work in practice.
In the next couple of iterations, we can change it to search for the correct term and we can make it so that you can consume the endpoint from within your JavaScript.
LMK if the above all makes sense and is working as I described.