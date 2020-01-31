Invoking a db Php Using an HTML Form on NGINX server: No response

Hi,

I am trying to invoke a php database code from a form. My form is given below:

<form action = "firstsql2.php" method = "post"> <input type = "email" name = "email" required ="required"/> <input type = "password" name = "password" required ="required"/> <input type = "checkbox" name = "remember_me" value ="remember me"/> <input type = "submit" value = "Submit"/> </form>

My Php code is given below:

<?php if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") $email = $_POST["email"]; $pw =$_POST["password"]; $mysql_host = "localhost"; $mysql_u = "root"; $mysql_pw = ""; $mysql_database = "test"; $mysqli = new mysqli($mysql_host, $mysql_u, $mysql_pw, $mysql_database); if ($mysqli->connect_error){ die('Error : ('. $mysql->connect_errno .') '. $mysql->connect_error); $statment = "select * from user where email = '$email' and password = md5 ('$password'); if($statement->execute()){ print "test succeded"; else print "test failed" . $mysqli->error; >

I found following error in the log file:

2019/10/31 16:58:50 [error] 1180#1180: *7 FastCGI sent in stderr: “PHP message: PHP Parse error: syntax error, unexpected ‘test’ (T_STRING) in /var/www/html/firstsql2.php on line 18” while reading response header from upstream, client: 127.0.0.1, server: _, request: “POST /firstsql2.php HTTP/1.1”, upstream: “fastcgi://unix:/var/run/php/php7.2-fpm.sock:”, host: “localhost”, referrer: “http://localhost/sql1.html”

show databases;

±-------------------+

| Database |

±-------------------+

| information_schema |

| mysql |

| performance_schema |

| sys |

| test |

±-------------------+

5 rows in set (0.00 sec)

Some body please guide me.

Zulfi.