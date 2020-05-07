Inserting NULL values

ok, trying to set the value to NULL if the variable has nothing in it

echo '<pre>';print_r($_POST);echo '</pre>'; $Name = $_POST['Name']; $Type = $_POST['Type']; $Serving = $_POST['Serving']; if(empty($_POST['Frequency'])) { $Frequency = Null; } else { $Frequency = $_POST['Frequency']; } $Voltage = $_POST['Voltage']; $Frequency = $_POST['Frequency']; $Capacity = $_POST['Capacity']; $Circuit = $_POST['Circuit']; $Enabled = $_POST['enabled']; $meter_load = $_POST['meter_load']; $Notes = $_POST['notes']; $sql = "INSERT INTO utilities (name,type,capacity,serving, circuit, meter_load, voltage,frequency,created_by,created_date,notes,enabled ) VALUES ( '".$Name."','".$Type."','".$Capacity."','".$Serving."',".$Circuit.",".$meter_load.",".$Voltage.",".$Frequency.",'".$_SESSION['email']."',CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,'".$Notes ."',".$Enabled.")"; echo $sql;

produces

Array ( [Name] => Blockbuster [Type] => Computer Supplier [Serving] => [Capacity] => [Circuit] => [meter_load] => [Voltage] => [Frequency] => [enabled] => 1 [notes] => ) INSERT INTO utilities (name,type,capacity,serving, circuit, meter_load, voltage,frequency,created_by,created_date,notes,enabled ) VALUES ( 'Blockbuster','Computer Supplier','','',,,,,'lurtnowski@industechnology.com',CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,'',1)

why doesn’t my iff statement work to make the value NULL?

I can use

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.empty.php

to check for ‘’, but how about and emplt number?