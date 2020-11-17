Insert_id starting "1"

PHP
#1

I have a table named “myTable”
It has two columns.
They are “ID” and “myNumeric”.
Both “ID” and “myNumeric” are int and ID is primary key.
It has no records at the moment in the table.

$myDBconnect=mysqli_connect('localhost', 'root', $dbPassword, $myDB);
mysqli_set_charset($myDBconnect,"utf8");

$myNumericData=1111;
$myInsert=("INSERT INTO myTable (myNumeric)  
VALUES ($myNumericData)");  
$myInsertEXE=mysqli_query($myDBconnect, $myInsert); 
echo $myDBconnect->insert_id;

When the code above is executed for the first time,
it produces “0” although I am expecting “1” because it is the first record.
the table becomes like the following.

I want my target result like the following.

(Q) How can I make it starts “1” instead of “0”?

#2

Well it’s not really a fix but why not insert one row then delete it. Im pretty sure next row will AI at 1 since old IDs are not reused. But beware as rows are added and deleted you will not have a continuous 1-10,000 or whatever, you will have gaps.

#3

by default, DB indexes start at 1

create table test(id int auto_increment, name int, primary key(id));
insert into test(name) values(2);
select * from test;

id	name
1	2

but the value of an ID should be irrelevant anyway, as long as its unique.

1 Like
#4

Did you defined the column to AUTO_INCREMENT? Sounds like you didn’t.