Which is what we’ve been asking you to post
Your bindparams say $param_compid is a string. Mysql is expecting it to be an integer. So it’s failing.
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, “sssssssss”, $param_compid, $param_fname, $param_lname, $param_title, $param_email, $param_contactno, $param_mobileno, $param_role, $param_status);
Incorrect integer value: '' for column 'compid'
Doh! Sorry gents.
That is a great spot m_hutley. I just need to change this to an i (in theory) for it to work right? I knew i was missing something
I… think so. I’m not 100% sure if the binding will take care of the String -> Integer conversion for you or if you need to explicitly convert it when you say
$param_compid = $compid.
Try it. If it fails, try explicitly converting your string to an integer, and try again.
Ok, i think you may be onto something there. Instead of submitting the compid to the contacts table its throwing in a 0.
How do i explicitly convert to to an integer?
I tried this but this is making it post a 0 and dropping the email from the form submit.
if($stmt = mysqli_prepare($con, $sql)){
// Bind variables to the prepared statement as parameters
mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, "issssssss", $param_compid, $param_fname, $param_lname, $param_title, $param_email, $param_contactno, $param_mobileno, $param_role, $param_status);
To be honest if there is a better way of doing this i am all ears
What is the value of $compid when it goes into the processor?
As Sam pointed out, your
<select> should not have a value. The ‘value’ of the select is provided by the chosen
<option> within it.
The value should be that of the company id from which it came from (if that makes sense).
Apologies Sam i must have missed your comment.
Interesting point though. I’ll drop out the value to see if that stops throwing it off.
PDO
Well i know what it should be, I asked what it IS
echo the value out so you can see what the script thinks it’s getting. That way you can figure out if it’s a problem in your conversion to integer, or the form’s just not sending the right value.
its on my list of to do’s. I’ve just got a couple of projects i need to get sorted first lol.
Thats what i originally had it set at though. Now im confused lol.
<select type="text" name="compid" class="form-control" value="<?php echo $compid; ?>">
<option hidden>Select Company</option>
/ Check input errors before inserting in database
if(empty($fname_err) && empty($lname_err) && empty($email_err) && empty($contactno_err)){
// Prepare an insert statement
$sql = "INSERT INTO contacts (compid, fname, lname, title, email, contactno, mobileno, role, status) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)";
echo "Hey Oli! I think my compid is:".$compid;
Interestingly nothing is showing up and i think that might be the thing thats throwing it off.
So comp id is what i want to post to the contacts table however the company id & company name is coming from the company table. Maybe thats where the issue is? I think i get it but not sure how to correct it
Excuse the terrible example company names
The image on the left is the contacts table & the image on the right is the companies table.
what does the HTML for this dropdown look like in the browser?
It shows the company names from the companies table.
Do you think that where it’s echoing the comp list name that this is causing the integer issue when the form is submitted as looking back at it, it’s trying to post the id and the name?
<option value="<?php echo $comp_list_ID; ?>"> <?php echo $comp_list_name; ?></option>
Rudy will slap your wrist for using SELECT *, but otherwise that should work correctly.
Remove the value from the select, and it should work correctly from the form’s end.
If need be, tack $compid onto the end of one of the strings you’re inserting temporarily so you can see what value got sent to the processor.
$param_fname = $fname.$compid;
Thanks for the suggestion. I’m away from my PC atm but will try first thing tomorrow and let you know the result.
Really appreciate the help. Thanks gents.
Solved it. It’s should have been:-
$row_get_comp_list['id'];
.
Thanks again gents for your time on this one
