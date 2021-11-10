Image Bordering around Another image

jcaldwell11: jcaldwell11: I put an image as a border around another image.

Which image are you using as a border?Please link to the image directly so we can see what it is and what you are trying to do.

Also which is the image that will be inside the border? Can you link to that also.

I saw a number of images on your page but could not work out what you were attempting

Note that you can’t just add a background to an image unless the image was transparent. If you wanted something to show outside the image then you’d apply a background to the div that holds the image but you would need to create some space around the image with padding on the div and then cover the area with your image. You’d also need to shrink the div to match the image size (or vice versa) depending on what it is you want to achieve.

Remember that images are essentially rectangles so you can’t trace around a shape (if that’s what you were thinking).

You can also use border-image to crreate image borders but is wuite complicated and I doubt that is what you were attempting anyway. but you can see the details here.