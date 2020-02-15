I want to upload File Using PHP but I get an error!

I want to upload form with form but when I upload file and press submit button I get this error

Undefined index: file in C:\xampp\htdocs\Hms\includes\addNewTask.inc.php on line 169
NULL

And here’s my code please read and let me know my errors
HTML code is give below and after that is PHP code

<div class="tab-pane fade" id="nav-contact" role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="nav-contact-tab">
		<form action="../includes/addNewTask.inc.php" method="post">
		  <label for="file">Upload Image</label>
		  <input class="custom-file" type="file" name ="file" >
		<input type="submit" name="taskFile" class="btn btn-info" value="Submit">
		</form>
</div>

This is PHP code

// file uploading 
elseif (isset($_POST['taskFile'])){
	$file = $_FILES['file'];
	var_dump($file);

}
It would help if you tell us which line is #169.

This is line no #169

The form tag is incomplete. Try this example and see if it solves the problem:

https://www.w3schools.com/php/php_file_upload.asp

@John_Betong you’re right I missed Entype attribure thanks friend!

