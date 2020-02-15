I want to upload File Using PHP but I get an error!

I want to upload form with form but when I upload file and press submit button I get this error
Undefined index: file in C:\xampp\htdocs\Hms\includes\addNewTask.inc.php on line 169
NULL
And here’s my code please read and let me know my errors
HTML code is give below and after that is PHP code
<div class="tab-pane fade" id="nav-contact" role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="nav-contact-tab">
<form action="../includes/addNewTask.inc.php" method="post">
<label for="file">Upload Image</label>
<input class="custom-file" type="file" name ="file" >
<input type="submit" name="taskFile" class="btn btn-info" value="Submit">
</form>
</div>
This is PHP code
// file uploading
elseif (isset($_POST['taskFile'])){
$file = $_FILES['file'];
var_dump($file);
}