Fading in blog-pager from display none: https://jsfiddle.net/Ld32soqr/1/
I don’t think you can do that though.
AI
Sure, you can add a fade-in effect to the
.blog-pagerelement after it is unhidden by using CSS transitions. Here’s how you can do it:
First, add an initial opacity and a transition to the
.blog-pagerclass:
CSS
.blog-pager {
/* existing styles */
opacity: 0;
transition: opacity 1s ease-in-out;
}
Then, define a new class for the visible state:
CSS
.blog-pager.visible {
opacity: 1;
}
Finally, modify your JavaScript code to add the
visibleclass after the
hideclass is removed:
JavaScript
panel.addEventListener('transitionend', function() {
panel.style.display = 'none';
const blogPager = document.querySelector('.blog-pager');
blogPager.classList.remove('hide');
blogPager.classList.add('visible'); // add this line
});
Now, when the
hideclass is removed, the
visibleclass is added, and the
.blog-pagerelement will fade in. Remember, for this effect to work, the element should be initially hidden using CSS. If JavaScript is disabled, then the element will be always visible instead of always invisible.
Fixed: removed
display: none; https://jsfiddle.net/Ld32soqr/2/
panel.addEventListener('transitionend', function() {
panel.style.display = 'none';
const blogPager = document.querySelector('.blog-pager');
//blogPager.classList.remove('hide');
blogPager.classList.add('visible');
});
}