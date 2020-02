outburst: outburst: Could you please let me know which one do you think needs improvement?

You should absolutely never do this:

Outline is important for basic accessibility, meaning people who must navigate a page using only a keyboard due to various medical conditions. It also helps people who choose to navigate pages using only their keyboard, which is popular but not as important as taking considerations for people who have no other option. It’s ok to set outline to 0 in cases where you take special care in recreating a focus event so that you know where you’re currently selected.

aria-* attributes are also important for screenreaders and other assistive technology.

Here are some resources:

It’s important enough that there are court cases over non-accessible websites.

USA TODAY Victory for disability advocates: Supreme Court won't hear Domino's Pizza... The Supreme Court's decision to not hear Domino's case on whether its website is accessible to the disabled is seen as a win for disability advocates.

Edit: Had the wrong line selected.