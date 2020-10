I would need tips on how to keep an http connection alive (as long as the user has the window open)

Tor browser, keeps the connection alive for 116s, then close.

How do you usually do to keep the connection alive longer than that? Do you make sure that the browser sends something from time to time so that it does not time out?

EDIT: How long does a browser usually wait for a response, incase I want to hold on to a request?