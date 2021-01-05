How to set up virtual hosts on Windows

Stumbled over an old thread here discussing XAMPP virtual hosts that doesn’t work as expected:
Hi
I don’t know what an html base tag is, I tried your solution
href='https://example.com/assets/css/new-2021.css'
but then the local site seems to read the live site css rather than local which is no good for testing / development. Also on local site I got strange result where F5 would refresh using the local css but ctrl F5 would refresh using remote css!
It seems the simplest solution would be to amend the windows hosts file but where is it and what do I put in it ?
Two top search results that explain this:
Mind not use the save dialog in Ms NotePad, just press the shortcut Ctrl+S. IIRC, NotePad had a habit to affect the file format if you specified details in the save dialog. (I last used W7)
Please ask again if you have difficulties setting up your virtual hosts.
I think the ultimate goal is to get the local web page to render correctly.
The CSS file can be local or remote. It is not necessary to link a local CSS file. As mentioned I prefer linking to the online CSS file.
This is similar to linking a remote CDN JavaScript file.
I appreciate that thanks for the advice. Thing is I am trying to test locally, internet is not that reliable and if I am working on html and css I still have to upload the new css before I test plus all my links will have to be prefixed with
https://www.example.com/css.
Really for me ideal would be to get same code to work completely locally or completely remote. It seems from comments that could be accomplished by amending hosts file on my Window laptop - but I have no idea how to do that.
Please tell if the links I gave in #12 was of any help or what didn’t work with XAMPP on your machine, and we’ll take it from there.
I tried the first one as I am familiar with that site - I am now able to edit hosts file but don’t know what to change/enter - thanks
# localhost name resolution is handled within DNS itself.
# 127.0.0.1 localhost
# ::1 localhost
OK,
That’s a start, you need to edit according the Apache config virtual hosts section. Check if this tutorial better explains what to do in Win 10:
Maybe post also the virtual hosts section in the config file too if the tutorial doesn’t cover what you have.
Ok, I can amend the apache config using the config button on the xampp control panel, I have looked at editing virtual hosts as well, cant remember how exactly but im sure i can do it again. So I am sure I can edit all those files if needed - sorry do you want me to post the section in virtual hosts? Do you mean this -
##<VirtualHost *:80>
##ServerAdmin webmaster@dummy-host.example.com
##DocumentRoot "C:/xampp/htdocs/dummy-host.example.com"
##ServerName dummy-host.example.com
##ServerAlias www.dummy-host.example.com
##ErrorLog "logs/dummy-host.example.com-error.log"
##CustomLog "logs/dummy-host.example.com-access.log" common
##</VirtualHost>
##<VirtualHost *:80>
##ServerAdmin webmaster@dummy-host2.example.com
##DocumentRoot "C:/xampp/htdocs/dummy-host2.example.com"
##ServerName dummy-host2.example.com
##ErrorLog "logs/dummy-host2.example.com-error.log"
##CustomLog "logs/dummy-host2.example.com-access.log" common
##</VirtualHost>
Good, now read the tut what to add in the W10 hosts file that you already posted.
Sorry I do not understand - oops sorry - tutorial - which tutorial would that be ?
The one in my post #18 above. I think that covers it all.
I think you mean Stack Path tut - I tried that - deleted file, replaced with -
<VirtualHost *:80>
DocumentRoot "c:/xampp/htdocs/WordPress"
ServerName WordPress.localhost
<Directory "c:/xampp/htdocs/WordPress">
</Directory>
</VirtualHost>
but will still only accept paths like -
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/bootstrap.min.css">
and not with the preceeding ‘doc root’ / like -
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/bootstrap.min.css">
Page loads but not css
OK, well Im stupid because I replaced with example code from tutorial which is a wordpress example and I’m not using wordpress !
So replaced entire file with just -
<VirtualHost *:80>
DocumentRoot "c:/xampp/htdocs/MyProjects/learning"
ServerName WordPress.localhost
<Directory "c:/xampp/htdocs/MyProjects/learning">
</Directory>
</VirtualHost>
as this is my current project folder - and it works !!!
Now when I type localhost in my browser it goes straight to this folder and both path types work no / and with / so now I can code locally and update to remote and don’t have to change code - perfect!. Awesome - thanks so much.
One more question if you don’t mind - do I have to overwrite conf file for every project or can I add multiple procect folders in the conf file ?
Yes, you can add how many* you want! I think the tuts cover that too. Otherwise you have the Apache docs:
Well done!
*)
The safest way to prepare for the dev site to work live on the web server without any database errors is to use the same domain name for the dev site as the live one.
But that would make it awkward to access the live site from the same machine if you’ve not temporarly commented out that line in the W10 hosts file.
Nooo - well done to YOU my friend !!!
Forget Xampp, Use Laragon. Among other things, it automatically creates the V host for you. You will access your app with
http://foldername.test
I have used all the Windows WAMPS. Laragon is currently the best for many reasons.
meh, that only works if you also use the same credentials for MySQL etc. Really would NOT recommend that.
At work we use
domain.tld for production,
dev.domain.tld for dev,
staging.domain.tld for staging etc. Quite easy and predictable. Plus, since these are subdomains you can ensure it won’t accidentally leak cookies from prod to dev or vice versa.
Good to know.
What I had in my mind was an old thread here where a local WP site had saved some complete absolute URLs in the database. I researched WP and found that it could happen even if all resources used dynamic URLs.
Had the local site used the same length of domain-name it would have been easy to search and replace the raw files when it was discovered.
I’m not, since many years, developing WP sites anymore so I’ll stop recommend that.
Ah yes, that right there is the real problem - and a real bad practice. Never store full URLs in the database, only relative URLs if you really really have to.