How to save an image with css overlay color applied?

JavaScript
#12

Is this how you would set it up if linear gradient is not being used?

Added:

ctx.fillStyle = "rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)";

Deleted:

    grd = ctx.createLinearGradient( wdh/2, 0, wdh/2, hgt );
    grd.addColorStop( 0, 'rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)');   
    grd.addColorStop( 1, 'rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)' );

https://jsfiddle.net/be8n5j2c/


(function( d ) {
   'use strict';

var wdh, hgt, canvas, ctx, image,
    img = new Image();
    img.crossOrigin = '';  
    img.src = 'https://i.imgur.com/2jjLqzk.jpg';
    img.onload = draw;

    canvas = d.createElement( 'canvas');
    canvas.setAttribute( 'width', 1920 );
    canvas.setAttribute( 'height', 1080 );

function  draw() {
    ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' );

    wdh = canvas.width; 
    hgt = canvas.height;

    ctx.drawImage( this, 0, 0 );
   
    ctx.fillStyle = "rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)";    
    ctx.rect(0, 0, wdh, hgt);
    ctx.fill();

    image = d.createElement( 'img' );
    image.setAttribute( 'id',  'overlaid-image' );
    image.setAttribute( 'src', canvas.toDataURL() );
    image.setAttribute( 'width', 1920 );
    image.setAttribute( 'height', 1080 );
    image.setAttribute( 'alt', 'overlaid image' );

    d.body.insertBefore( image, d.querySelector( 'h1' ).nextSibling );

 }

}( document ));
#13

Yes, that is correct.

#16

How would I add this code:
https://jsfiddle.net/5d2mk9nt/

To this one:
https://jsfiddle.net/514xdb9f/

So I will be able to save the image the way the css is set up?

    .wrap {
      display: table;
      /*block format for .inner margin-top*/
      margin: 0 auto;
      width: 1500px;
      height: 1500px;
      background-image: url(https://i.imgur.com/s2Al01l.png);
      background-repeat: no-repeat;
      background-size: 1500px 1500px;
    }

    .inner {
      display: table;
      /*block format for "p" top margin*/
      width: 100%;
      position: relative;
      margin-top: 25px;
      /*shift it all from here*/
      /*this margin shifts the entire block*/
      height: 357px;
    }

    .inner::after {
      content: "";
      position: absolute;
      top: 92px;
      width: 1500px;
      height: 500px;
      border: 100px solid #ccc;
      border-width: 100px 0;
      /*opacity:.8; */
    }



<div class="wrap">
  <div class="inner">
  </div>
</div>
#17

Hi there asasass,

instead of all that strange CSS code, why don’t you make
an image that will show the effect that you want to create.

I might then be able to think of a way to code it into the
existing canvas element.

coothead

#18

But, it, the image would need to be saved the way it is set up.

#19

No buts, i need to see how the overlay is meant
to look when applied to the 16:9 image…

https://i.imgur.com/2jjLqzk.jpg

…of the canvas element's dimensions.

Your fixed units CSS does not bear any relationship
to the canvas element image.

That is why I need to see a visual example of what
you’re trying to do.

I assume that you are wanting to save the end result
as new image.

coothead

#20

Be able to save the image the way it is so I can make adjustments to it inside Microsoft paint.

#22

You can use the print-screen key on your keyboard to copy an image of the screen, which you can then paste in to Microsoft paint.

#23

This was suggested 4 days ago - post #4. :winky:

#24

Aha, but all other options have to be explored and examined just in case there’s something useful there. That’s how some people work.

#25

What if my monitor screen is not that wide?

#26

Take multiple screenshots.

#27

I was hoping to skip that.

#28

Example:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/qBbzQvV
Code:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/qBbzQvV
Resulting Image:-

test
test1500×1500 14.1 KB

coothead

#29

I think I will stick with taking multiple screenshots.

#30

How to save an image with css overlay color applied?

A précis…

Conclusion:-

This thread should now be moved to the HTML & CSS forum. :biggrin:

coothead

#31

How would I apply

filter: grayscale(100%);

to canvas?

https://jsfiddle.net/be8n5j2c/

(function( d ) {
   'use strict';

var wdh, hgt, canvas, ctx, image,
    img = new Image();
    img.crossOrigin = '';  
    img.src = 'https://i.imgur.com/2jjLqzk.jpg';
    img.onload = draw;

    canvas = d.createElement( 'canvas');
    canvas.setAttribute( 'width', 1920 );
    canvas.setAttribute( 'height', 1080 );

function  draw() {
    ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' );

    wdh = canvas.width; 
    hgt = canvas.height;

    ctx.drawImage( this, 0, 0 );
   
    ctx.fillStyle = "rgba(255, 0, 187, 0.34)";    
    ctx.rect(0, 0, wdh, hgt);
    ctx.fill();

    image = d.createElement( 'img' );
    image.setAttribute( 'id',  'overlaid-image' );
    image.setAttribute( 'src', canvas.toDataURL() );
    image.setAttribute( 'width', 1920 );
    image.setAttribute( 'height', 1080 );
    image.setAttribute( 'alt', 'overlaid image' );

    d.body.insertBefore( image, d.querySelector( 'h1' ).nextSibling );

 }

}( document ));
#32

Why are you asking me that now, when seven days
ago you declared…

I think I will stick with taking multiple screenshots.

coothead

#33

filter: grayscale(100%);

Deals with something different.

I wanted to know how it would be applied to canvas.

#34

Example:-

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/gOrbPxz

Example Code:-

https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/gOrbPxz

Full Code:-

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Canvas grayscale image</title>

<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.5em  sans-serif;
 }

h1 {
	  font-size: 1em;
      text-align: center;
  }

h1 button {
    display: inline-block;
    width: 10em;
    margin: 0 0.5em;
    font-size: 1em;
    cursor: pointer;
 }

img {
    display: block;
    width: 100%;
    max-width: 48em;
    height: auto;
    margin: auto;
    cursor: pointer;
  }   
</style>

</head>
<body>

<h1>
 Use<button id="grayscale">show grayscale</button>to show or hide grayscale.<br>
 Right click to save image.
</h1>

<script>
(function( d ) {
   'use strict';

   var wdh, hgt, x = 0, y=  0, i, canvas, ctx, image, 
       imageData, data, gray, test = false, but,
       img = new Image();
       img.crossOrigin = 'Anonymous';  
       img.src = 'https://picsum.photos/id/308/768/512';
       img.onload = draw;

       canvas = d.createElement( 'canvas');
       canvas.setAttribute( 'width', 768 );
       canvas.setAttribute( 'height', 512 );

function  draw() {
    ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' );

    wdh = canvas.width; 
    hgt = canvas.height;

    ctx.drawImage( img, 0, 0 );

    imageData = ctx.getImageData( x, y, img.width, img.height );
    data = imageData.data;

    for ( i = 0; i < data.length; i += 4) {
          var gray = 0.34 * data[i] + 0.5 * data[i + 1] + 0.16 * data[i + 2];
          // red
          data[i] = gray;
          // green
          data[i + 1] = gray;
          // blue
          data[i + 2] = gray;
        }
    if ( test === true ){
        // overwrite original image
          ctx.putImageData( imageData, x, y );
        }

    image = d.createElement( 'img' );
    image.setAttribute( 'id',  'grayscale' );
    image.setAttribute( 'src', canvas.toDataURL() );
    image.setAttribute( 'width', 768 );
    image.setAttribute( 'height', 512 );
    image.setAttribute( 'alt', 'grayscale image' );

    d.body.insertBefore( image, d.querySelector( 'h1' ).nextSibling );
  }


   but = d.getElementById( 'grayscale' );
   but.addEventListener( 'click',
function(){
    d.body.removeChild(image);
    if ( test === true ){
         test = false; 
         but.textContent = 'show grayscale';
         draw();
      } 
    else {
         test = true;  
         but.textContent = 'hide grayscale';
         draw();
      }

}, false );

}(document));
</script>

</body>
</html>

coothead