How to populate third table with foreign keys from other two tables

No.

When we say an artificial key, what we mean is the id field in your tables.

As opposed to a Natural Key.

A Natural Key uniquely identifies a row of the table just using the data fields of that table.

So, for example, take the Users table. You could say that there is a Natural Key in the table, if username is unique across the entire table. A forum, for example, has unique usernames across it’s user table - there can be no other “hutley_m” in the table. So, you could use username as a natural key.

An artificial key is introducing another value to your table, expressly for the purposes of making a unique identification method.

There is also the idea of ‘simple’ or ‘compound’ keys - which is basically saying whether the key is made up of a single field (simple) or multiple (compound), usually indicated as a tuple.

For example - uhhhhh… okay

Courses in college.

A course identifier - CSC101, is not unique by itself - multiple teachers will teach it, at multiple times of the day/term… BUT… a teacher cannot be teaching multiple courses of CSC101 at the same time of day in the same term. So there exists a compound natural key - (courseid,teacherid,daytime,year).

The trick to these keys comes when you start linking tables together - it’s rather space consuming to import 4 columns into your other table in order to identify the unique row reference. Which is when an artificial key becomes useful/relevant.

Arguably, in your layout, username could be a natural key, that could be used as your FK in pictures. But that’s for you to determine.