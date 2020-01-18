How to fix Image lightbox errors

I am using swiper.js library for slider now image slider working fine.
but I used another library for image light-box (Photoswipe.js) and when click image it’s pop up modal and slide perfectly but all button are disappears like close ,navigation etc
Here is image of slider
Here is the light-box one
I am getting these error in console when click slide image and above light-box appears
the-dex.html:573 Uncaught ReferenceError: mySwiper is not defined
at a.<anonymous> (the-dex.html:573)
at Da (photoswipe.min.js:4)
at Ra (photoswipe.min.js:4)
at a.close (photoswipe.min.js:4)
at HTMLDivElement.v.onGlobalTap (photoswipe-ui-default.min.js:4)
at qc (photoswipe.min.js:4)
at a.onTapRelease (photoswipe.min.js:4)
at Da (photoswipe.min.js:4)
at Object.Rb (photoswipe.min.js:4)
at a.handleEvent (photoswipe.min.js:4)
(anonymous) @ the-dex.html:573
Da @ photoswipe.min.js:4
Ra @ photoswipe.min.js:4
close @ photoswipe.min.js:4
v.onGlobalTap @ photoswipe-ui-default.min.js:4
qc @ photoswipe.min.js:4
onTapRelease @ photoswipe.min.js:4
Da @ photoswipe.min.js:4
Rb @ photoswipe.min.js:4
handleEvent @ photoswipe.min.js:4