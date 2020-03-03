How to construct a button which then deactivates after i update a row?

what i have done is make comment and select the department then update it in the database and then now i want the update button to be deactivated once it update the comment and department also put another button in another page which will activate the update button ? A little help please. Thank you. This is my code for updating comment and department.

`<?php

mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR|MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);

$conn = mysqli_connect(“localhost”,“root”, “”,“registration”);

//

// PROCESS POSTED DATA

//

if ($_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’]==‘POST’) {

$stmt = $conn->prepare("UPDATE proposals

SET

comment = ?,

department = ?

WHERE id = ?

");

stmt->bind_param('ssi', _POST[‘comment’], _POST['department'], _POST[‘id’]);

($stmt->execute());

}

if (!isset(_GET['id']) || trim(_GET[‘id’])==’’) {

header("Location: ");

exit;

}

$res = $conn->prepare("SELECT id

, details

, location

, date

, time

, checkbox

, name

, agegender

, contact

, empid

, department

, organization

, summary

, outcome

, cause

, action

, reportedname

, position

, organisation

, reportedcontact

, status

, comment

, department

FROM proposals

WHERE id = ?

");

res->bind_param('i', _GET[‘id’]);

$res->execute();

$res->bind_result($id,$details,$location,$date,$time,$checkbox,$name,$agegender,$contact,$empid,$department,$organization,$summary,$outcome,$cause,$action,$reportedname,$position,$organisation,$reportedcontact,$status,$comment,$department);

$res->fetch();

$res->close();

//

// status-dependent processing

//

?>

<input type='hidden' name='id' value='<?=$id?>'> <div class="w3-card w3-padding" style='max-width: 100%; margin: 80px auto;'> <div> <label>ID :</label> <div class="data"><?=$_GET['id']?></div> </div> <div> <label>Details :</label> <div class="data"><?=$details?></div> </div> <div> <label>Location</label> <div class="data"><?=$location?></div> </div> <div> <label>Date :</label> <div class="data"><?=$date?></div> </div> <div> <label>Time :</label> <div class="data"><?=$time?></div> </div> <div> <label>Checkbox :</label> <div class="data"><?=$checkbox?></div> </div> <div> <label>Name(Injured) :</label> <div class="data"><?=$name?></div> </div> <div> <label>Age/Gender(Injured) :</label> <div class="data"><?=$agegender?></div> </div> <div> <label>Contact(Injured) :</label> <div class="data"><?=$contact?></div> </div> <div> <label>Employee ID(Injured) :</label> <div class="data"><?=$empid?></div> </div> <div> <label>Department(Injured) :</label> <div class="data"><?=$department?></div> </div> <div> <label>Organization(Injured) :</label> <div class="data"><?=$organization?></div> </div> <div> <label>Summary :</label> <div class="data"><?=$summary?></div> </div> <div> <label>Outcome :</label> <div class="data"><?=$outcome?></div> </div> <div> <label>Cause :</label> <div class="data"><?=$cause?></div> </div> <div> <label>Action :</label> <div class="data"><?=$action?></div> </div> <div> <label>Reported by Name :</label> <div class="data"><?=$reportedname?></div> </div> <div> <label>Reported Position :</label> <div class="data"><?=$position?></div> </div> <div> <label>Reported Organisation :</label> <div class="data"><?=$organisation?></div> </div> <div> <label>Reported Contact :</label> <div class="data"><?=$reportedcontact?></div> </div> <div> <label>Nearmiss Status :</label> <div class="data"><?=$status?></div> </div> <div class="data"> <label>Select Department :</label> <input type='hidden' name='department'> <tr> <td><select name='department'> <option value='' selected>Select Department</option> <option value='Civil'>Civil</option> <option value='O&M'>O&M</option> <option value='C&M'>C&M</option> <option value='MMD'>MMD</option> <option value='Logistics'>Logistics</option> <option value='HR&ADMIN'>HR&ADMIN</option> <option value='Fire & Safety'>Fire & Safety</option> <option value='IT & MIS'>IT & MIS</option> <option value='F&M'>F&M</option> <option value='EMD'>EMD</option> <option value='C&I'>C&I</option> <option value='Store'>Store</option> <option value='EHS'>EHS</option> <option value='Tech Cell'>Tech Cell</option> <option value='Operation'>Operation</option>





<div> <label>Slected Dept :</label> <div class="data"><?=$department?></div> </div> <div> <label>Comment :</label> <div class="data"><textarea name='comment' class='w3-input w3-border' rows='5'><?=$comment?></textarea></div> </div>

</form> </div> </div>

body { font-family: calibri, sans; font-size: 12pt; } label { display: inline-block; width: 210px; background-color:#E4EBC5; color:orangered; padding: 8px; font-weight: 600; margin-right:30px; vertical-align: top;} .data { display: inline-block; width: 75%; background-color: beige; position: relative; top:10px;}

t`