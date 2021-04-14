How to change :before pseudo class width on hover?

Hi all! I just joined here, and I have a big problem and a question. So, I’m trying to make a button mirror image. I have gotten this far. My problem is with the button’s :before pseudo class, which is colored white. When I hover over my button, this pseudo class will not change to match the width of the button itself. I have tried a ton of ways to make it work, but all to no avail. My code is this :

position: relative; top:80px; left:-300px; background: #94c4fe; background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%); filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#94c4fe', endColorstr='#d3f6fe',GradientType=0 ); -webkit-box-shadow: 0px 1px 3px 0px rgba(240,248,255, .2); box-shadow: 0px 1px 3px 0px rgba(240,248,255, .2); width: 100px; height: 25px; margin: 10px auto; transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */ transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; border: none; -webkit-border-radius: 7em; -moz-border-radius: 7em; border-radius: 7em; } .newbutton:hover { width:125px; } .newbutton:after, .newbutton:before { content: ""; position: absolute; display: block; width: inherit; height: 100%; bottom: -120%; border: none; -webkit-border-radius: 7em; -moz-border-radius: 7em; border-radius: 7em; pointer-events:none; z-index:-1; } .newbutton:after { -webkit-mask-image: -webkit-gradient(linear, right top, right bottom, from(transparent), color-stop(45%, #94c4fe;), to(rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.9))); background: inherit; transform: scaleY(-1); filter:blur(0px); -webkit-filter: blur(0px); } .shine { width: 100px; height: 25px; margin: 10px auto; position: relative; transform: scaleY(-1); border: none; -webkit-border-radius: 7em; -moz-border-radius: 7em; border-radius: 7em; color: #000; font-size: 0.750em; text-shadow: 1px 1px 0px rgba(255,255,255,.5); -webkit-box-shadow: 0px 1px 3px 0px rgba(240,248,255, .2); box-shadow: 0px 1px 3px 0px rgba(240,248,255, .2); webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */ transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */ transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; top:30px; left:0px; } .shine:before { content: ""; width: 90px; height: 16px; display: block; position: absolute; left: 5px; border: none; -webkit-border-radius: 7em; -moz-border-radius: 7em; border-radius: 7em; background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%, rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(0%,rgba(255,255,255,1)), color-stop(8%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7)), color-stop(100%,rgba(255,255,255,0))); background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: -o-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#ffffff', endColorstr='#00ffffff',GradientType=0 ); webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */ transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */ transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; } .shine:hover { width: 125px; position:relative; top:30px; left:0px; border: none; -webkit-border-radius: 7em; -moz-border-radius: 7em; border-radius: 7em; } .shine:hover:before { content: ""; width: 115px; display: block; position: absolute; left: 5px; border: none; -webkit-border-radius: 7em; -moz-border-radius: 7em; border-radius: 7em; background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%, rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(0%,rgba(255,255,255,1)), color-stop(8%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7)), color-stop(100%,rgba(255,255,255,0))); background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: -o-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#ffffff', endColorstr='#00ffffff',GradientType=0 ); } .shine:active { width:90px; position:relative; left: -18px; } .newbutton:before { z-index: 1; background: #94c4fe; background: linear-gradient(to top, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%); } .newbutton:active { transform: scaleX(0.65); } .newbutton:before { content: ""; width: 90px; height: 16px; display: block; position: absolute; top:0px; left: 5px; border: none; -webkit-border-radius: 7em; -moz-border-radius: 7em; border-radius: 7em; background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%, rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(0%,rgba(255,255,255,1)), color-stop(8%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7)), color-stop(100%,rgba(255,255,255,0))); background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: -o-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#ffffff', endColorstr='#00ffffff',GradientType=0 ); webkit-transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */ transition: 0.4s; /* Animation */ transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out; } .newbutton:hover:before { content: ""; width: 115px; display: block; position: absolute; left: 5px; border: none; -webkit-border-radius: 7em; -moz-border-radius: 7em; border-radius: 7em; background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%, rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%, rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(0%,rgba(255,255,255,1)), color-stop(8%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7)), color-stop(100%,rgba(255,255,255,0))); background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: -o-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); background: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0.7) 8%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#ffffff', endColorstr='#00ffffff',GradientType=0 ); } .newbutton:active { transform: scaleX(0.65); } .newbutton:hover { position: relative; top:80px; left:-300px; background: #94c4fe; background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, color-stop(31%,#94c4fe), color-stop(100%,#d3f6fe)); background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%); background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, #94c4fe 31%, #d3f6fe 100%); background: -o-linear-gradient(top, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%); background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%); background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #94c4fe 31%,#d3f6fe 100%); filter: progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient( startColorstr='#94c4fe', endColorstr='#d3f6fe',GradientType=0 ); width: 125px; border: none; -webkit-border-radius: 7em; -moz-border-radius: 7em; border-radius: 7em; }

And the HTML

<div class="newbutton"> <div class="shine"></div> </div>

Thanks. Note: the .shine class is the :before pseudo class I added to the button which does not have it by default. This happened when I made the button upside down apparently. Really weird.