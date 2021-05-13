How do users get the subtitles eg mentor, advisor, on SitePoint

I hope this post is allowed - apologies if it is too off topic. I have looked in the FAQ but can’t find the answer and can’t find a “help” page.

I notice that some users in the forums have a subtitle next to their username such as “mentor” or “advisor”. Are these self appointed or are they awarded in some way? The reason I want to know is so I can guage someone’s level of knowledge - I know a little but not a lot so if a question seems basic and is asked by an “expert” then I have probably misunderstood the question and would not step in but if they were a beginner and were asking eg why their .css style sheet is not being recognised I would tell them about paths.