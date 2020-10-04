How do I the make filter option in my To-do App work?

Not a dumb question, and all part of learning:)

Obviously I don’t know anything about the video tutorial, so it is kind of hard to advise.

If we do a search through your original script for the word ‘completed’ there are 6 occurrences (including the typo ‘comnpleted’).

Twice in comments

// create a mark(completed) button element

// create a thrash(completed) button element

Twice in your switch cases

case 'completed'

case 'uncompleted'

Twice in the classList checks

if(todo.classList.contains('comnpleted') <-- completed

if(todo.classList.contains('uncompleted')

There is no where, that I can see, where we are actually setting those classes e.g.

todo.classList.add('completed') or todo.classList.toggle('completed')

This would suggest you are possibly missing a block of code from the tutorial?

In conclusion I would suggest have another look through the video/s and see if you have missed something.