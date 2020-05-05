How do I insert multiple rows of data from an HTML table into the database?

I want to create a attendance form with all the employee names in a HTML table from the database. Then the user has to enter certain values regarding each employee and then they have to save the data of all the employees into the database. Here is the table :

<table style="width:100%"> <tr> <th>E_Code</th> <th>KjCode</th> <th>SecID</th> <th>Mkgs</th> <th>Akgs</th> <th>Ekgs</th> <th>Tkgs</th> <th width="100%">Name</th> </tr> <?php for($i=1;$i<=mysqli_num_rows($sql1);$i++){ $row = mysqli_fetch_array($sql1); ?> <tr> <td><input type="disabled" name="ecode<?php echo $i; ?>" class="input2" value="<?php $ecode = $row['ECode']; echo $ecode;?>" readonly></td> <td> <?='<select class="input" name="kjcode<?php echo $i; ?>" required>'.$dropOptions.'</select>' ?> </td> <td> <?='<select class="input" name="secid<?php echo $i; ?>" required>'.$dropOptions1.'</select>' ?> </td> <td><input class="input" type="number" name="mkgs<?php echo $i; ?>" placeholder="Mkgs"></td> <td><input class="input" type="number" name="akgs<?php echo $i; ?>" placeholder="Akgs" readonly></td> <td><input class="input" type="number" name="ekgs<?php echo $i; ?>" placeholder="Ekgs" readonly></td> <td><input class="input" type="number" name="tkgs<?php echo $i; ?>" placeholder="Tkgs"></td> <td width="100%"><input type="disabled" class="input2" value="<?=$row['EmpName'];?>" readonly></td> </tr> <?php }}?> </table>

I’m trying to insert the data into the database using this code :

if(isset($_POST['save'])){ $size=sizeof($_POST); $number=$size/7; //here 3 is number of column in the HTML table for($i=1;$i<=$number;$i++) { $index1="ecode".$i; $first[$i]=$_POST[$index1]; $index2="kjcode".$i; $second[$i]=$_POST[$index2]; $index3="secid".$i; $third[$i]=$_POST[$index3]; /*$index4="mkgs".$i; $fourth[$i]=$_POST[$index4]; $index5="akgs".$i; $fifth[$i]=$_POST[$index5]; $index6="ekgs".$i; $sixth[$i]=$_POST[$index6]; $index7="tkgs".$i; $seventh[$i]=$_POST[$index7];*/ /* $save_query = mysqli_query($db, "insert into attendance(E_Code, KjCode, SecID, MKgs, AKgs, EKgs, TKgs, MuhuriID) values('$first[$i]', '$second[$i]', '$third[$i]', '$fourth[$i]', '$fifth[$i]', '$sixth[$i]', '$seventh[$i]', '$muhuri')");*/ $save_query = mysqli_query($db, "insert into attendance(E_Code, KjCode, SecID, MuhuriID) values('$first[$i]', '$second[$i]', '$third[$i]', '$muhuri')"); } }

However the code doesn’t work, nothing gets inserted into the database. I have tried with different methods but only the last table row gets inserted. I know the code is vulnerable to various attacks, but it will be working in a offline server so doesn’t matter much. If anyone can fix it’ll be nice. Please help me out. Thanks in advance.