How do I dynamically change this textfield?

Your css is invalid:

See if you can work out why this doesn’t work.

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>Untitled Document</title> <style> // body styles body { background:red; } </style> </head> <body> <p>Why is the background not red?</p> </body> </html>

/* These are css comments */

When you fix that them some styles will start to work.

Note that flex:grow:0 will stop the element stretching to full width so 100% of no width doesn’t get applied. You would need flex-grow:1 on your .rowflleft and rowflright (assuming I have understood what you were trying to achieve but you seem to be applying that style to header and load data buttons which are a different format so you will need to style those differently).

Note that breaks are used for line breaks and not for making space.

This is semantically very bad.

It's important to start with the base or standard setup in the manual so you have a point of reference for testing against.

It’s a paragraph so use the p element and not a break.

Control extra spacing with margin on the p element and not adding extra breaks. Breaks are used for line breaks as you would have in addresses or lines in a poem or song but never just for making space.

I don’t see why you are using display:grid on .parent as it doesn’t seem to be used anywhere and is just a wasted element unless you have further plans for it.

I haven’t looked into any other issues as these need to be fixed first and of course the following may upset the js as I have removed all the parent divs as they did nothing

This is just a start for visual appearance.