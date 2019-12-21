How can i pick a number from file and row

i want to khow how to row a number from .txt file
something like
ex.txt
’ 13096765 15823646 264669020 264669022 264669021 264669019 a 264669018 264669009 264669010
264669017 264669016 ’
i want to row only number to table
hi unrockapple
I’m… having trouble understanding what you’re trying to do.
‘row’ isnt a verb (unless you’re in a boat.). what table are you referring to?
You’ve given us an example of your input (the file), but what output are you trying to get from it?
Try this:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
$lines = file( __FILE__ );
foreach($lines as $id => $line) :
echo $id .' ==> ' .$line ."<br>".;
endforeach;
Please take the time to lookup the excellent PHP Manual for the function details and parameters:
Sorry for word am not good in English
Put
; between the numbers and save the file with a
.csv extension. Excel will open that just fine.
Some file more than 10,000 number
Excel can import with a space separator, can’t it? You can choose tab, semicolon, comma, space or specify by ASCII character code during the import loop.
Of course, you could adapt the code that John_Betong posted, explode each line into an array, and then call whatever Excel function with that array to write the new file format.
Try:
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.file-put-contents.php
now i use this code
<?
$file = 'Reg.txt';
$current = file_get_contents($file);
preg_match_all('!\d+!', $current, $matches);
print_r($matches);
?>
result is
Array ( [0] => Array ( [0] => 5 [1] => 0 [2] => 0 [3] => 0 [4] => 0 [5] => 10 [6] => 1 [7] => 0 [8] => 5 [9] => 13096765 [10] => 15823646 [11] => 264669020 [12] => 264669022 [13] => 264669021 [14] => 264669019 [15] => 264669018 [16] => 264669009 [17] => 264669010 [18] => 264669017 [19] => 264669016 ) )
but i want to separate them to
13096765
15823646
264669020
264669022
264669021
264669019
...
it’s possible to do separate number into the table
What do you mean about separate number into the table?
Please give more details and possibly an example.
Try this:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // PHP 7 OK otherwise error/warning shown.
//
// BEWARE
// using proper-case file names can create problems
//
$file = 'reg.txt';
$current = file_get_contents($file);
preg_match_all('!\d+!', $current, $matches);
// display array of $matches
echo '<pre>'; // adds line feeds to make it easier to see
print_r($matches);
echo '</pre>';
// display one $match at a time
foreach($matches[0] as $id => $match ) :
echo '<br>' ;
echo '$id: ' .$id ;
echo ' ==> ' .$match ;
endforeach ;
Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[0] => 13096765
[1] => 15823646
[2] => 264669020
[3] => 264669022
[4] => 264669021
[5] => 264669019
[6] => 264669018
[7] => 264669009
[8] => 264669010
[9] => 264669017
[10] => 264669016
)
)
$id: 0 ==> 13096765
$id: 1 ==> 15823646
$id: 2 ==> 264669020
$id: 3 ==> 264669022
$id: 4 ==> 264669021
$id: 5 ==> 264669019
$id: 6 ==> 264669018
$id: 7 ==> 264669009
$id: 8 ==> 264669010
$id: 9 ==> 264669017
$id: 10 ==> 264669016
Thank you so much it’s solve my problem
All Done !
