Horizontal balancing black box which is divided 3 boxes

I have a page at http://form.kr/q/flex3/03/.

On the top, there is a black box which is divided by 3 which are topLeft, topCenter, and topRight.

On the bottom, there is a black box which is divided by 3 boxes which are fixLeft, fixCenter, and fixRight.

On the top, I used float:left and float:right.

On the bottom, I used flex which is divided by 3.

On the top, there is some default margin in the left and in the right.

On the bottom, there is some margin on the left and no margin on the right.

The left margin on the fixLeft seems bigger than the topLeft margin.

So,

the horizontal position of fixLeft is a little more rightward than topLeft.

And the horizontal position of fixCenter is much more rightward than topCenter.

And the horizontal position of fixRight is also rightward than topRight.

And some part of the text “fixRight” is even hidden by the browser.

And there is no marging on the right of the fixRight.

I like to make fixLeft, fixCenter, and fixRight are same horizontal position with topLeft, topCenter, and topRight.

I like to control the left margin and the right margin of the black box on the bottom for making it same as the black box on the top.