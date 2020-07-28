Help with modal window

Thanks again. The goal it to close the jBox upon success and not close it upon Error.

So, if you mean ‘where’ I added .close() many places like this, without success:

success: function (response) { console.log(response); if (response.success) { alert('Success'); .close();

also, I get no Console errors, but upon selecting ‘Continue’ the page shows a dialog box that shows “web-site-name.com says Error”, yet the Form field info gets sent successfully.

Which may be from no validation in the submit.php?

Here is submit.php:

<?php if($_POST){ $to = 'chrisj....@hotmail.com'; $subject = 'Thank You'; $name = $_POST['name']; $email = $_POST['email']; $message = $_POST['message']; $message1 = $_POST['message']; $headers = $name; $headers = 'from: support@web-site-name.com'; $message1 .= "\r

\r

Name: ".$_POST['name']." \r

Email: ".$_POST['email']." "; $message = "Hello {$_POST['name']}, ~ Thank you\r

\r

"; mail( $to, $subject, $message1, $headers ); mail( $email, $subject, $message, $headers ); header('Location: https://web-site-name.com'); exit; } ?>

Any additional guidance is welcomed.