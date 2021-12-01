Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

PHP
#24

I attempted to flip tables around as Dave mentioned with FULL OUTER JOIN as you are not paginating off the T_LANGS table.

$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "l.lang_key = v.sub_category", "FULL OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)
                 ->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
                 ->objectbuilder()
                 ->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
#25

Also like I said in #7and #9, if you can’t do a joined query you can query for the sub_category first.

$subsearch_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT lang_key FROM " . T_LANGS . " WHERE (sub_category LIKE '%$search_value%'");
	$sub_ids = array();
	if(!empty($subsearch_result)) {
		foreach ($subsearch_result as $k => $sub_id) {
			$sub_ids[] = $sub_id;
		}
	}
	$subsearch = (!empty($sub_ids) ? " OR sub_category IN (".implode(',',$sub_ids).")" :'');
	$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT * FROM " . T_VIDEOS . " WHERE (title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR description LIKE '%$search_value%' $subsearch) AND privacy = 0 LIMIT 10")
	->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);
#26

Thanks again. I appreciate the help.
I tried #24 with same error result.
Just want to add that there is no ‘sub_category’ column in the ‘langs’ table.
Here is a sample of that table:

langs

and a sample of the ‘videos’ table:
videos
which also has a ‘title’, ‘description’ and ‘tags’ column.

I’m hoping that when someone types in ‘Atlanta’, in the search box, for example, all videos where the uploader selected ‘Atlanta’ as a subcategory - upon uploading/submitting the video - will appear in the search results.

any additional guidance is welcomed

#27

Then you would change the search field to english.

WHERE (english LIKE '%$search_value%'

ALSO then you can TEST any of the JOIN queries that use

l.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%'

and CORRECT them to your table field names…

l.english LIKE '%$keyword%'

Having the wrong field names would kill things on the spot.

#28

Much thanks. Yet, same result with this:

$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT V.* FROM " . T_VIDEOS . " V LEFT OUTER JOIN " . T_LANGS . " L ON V.sub_category = L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.description LIKE '%$search_value%' OR L.english LIKE '%$search_value%' ) AND privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");

and

$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "l.lang_key = v.sub_category", "FULL OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.english LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)
                 ->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
                 ->objectbuilder()
                 ->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
#29

Have you done any direct query tests in phpmyadmin to check query against the database. Sometimes this can reveal where a problem might be.

SELECT V.* FROM `videos` V LEFT OUTER JOIN `langs` L ON V.sub_category = L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR V.tags LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR V.description LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR L.english LIKE '%Atlanta%' ) AND V.privacy = 0 LIMIT 10
#30

I was just coming in to suggest this. Get the query working in phpmyadmin and then translate it over to code. If you can get the code working there, it should (:crossed_fingers:) be relatively easy to translate it over to the mysqli syntax.

1 Like
#31

Thanks.
I tried this:
SELECT V.* FROM videosV LEFT OUTER JOINlangs L ON V.sub_category = L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR V.tags LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR V.description LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR L.english LIKE '%Atlanta%' ) AND V.privacy = 0 LIMIT 10

and see this:

#1267 - Illegal mix of collations (utf8_general_ci,IMPLICIT) and (utf8_unicode_ci,IMPLICIT) for operation ‘=’

I look forward to any comments

#32

That means the collation on the two tables are not the same. (a quick google search would have told you that).

I’ve seen two approaches on my quick search. I don’t know if either will work…

ON (V.sub_category = L.lang_key utf8_unicode_ci)

or

ON BINARY v.sub_category = BINARY l.lang_key
#33

Can the collation of those database fields just be changed so they match?

1 Like
#34

Thanks.
The BINARY worked to resolve the error in sql, and showed a search result there, but when I applied it to the code, and searched, no search results. Currently I have this:

$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT V.* FROM videosV LEFT OUTER JOINlangs L ON BINARY V.sub_category = BINARY L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.description LIKE '%$search_value%' OR L.english LIKE '%$search_value%' ) AND V.privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");

and this:
$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);

these two together show “no search results”.

When I replace with this:

$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "l.lang_key = v.sub_category", "FULL OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.english LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);

I see 500 error.

Any additional guidance is appreciated.

Regarding “Can the collation of those database fields just be changed so they match?”
that is something I don’t know. Can you give me an example of that?

#35

The left outer join doesn’t look right in the first item - should be a space before the V and between the JOIN and langs.

In the second, you didn’t apply the BINARY to the joined fields. Additionally, why are you doing a FULL OUTER JOIN instead of a LEFT OUTER JOIN?

#36

Ahh that was my bad on post #24.

#37

Thanks again.
I have corrected “doesn’t look right”. And now I have this:

$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT V.* FROM 'videos' LEFT OUTER JOIN 'langs' ON BINARY V.sub_category = BINARY L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.description LIKE '%$search_value%' OR L.english LIKE '%$search_value%' ) AND V.privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");

and this:

$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", "LEFT OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.english LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);

which displays 500 error upon search.
I look forward to any other guidance…

#38

What are the results if you remove search conditions?

$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", "LEFT OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where(" v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1")->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);

If that works add the category and date back in (assuming they are defined.)

$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", "LEFT OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where(" v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
#39

I appreciate your suggestion, however, same result - 500 error

#40

The it is time to look deeper into your program where queries are processed for a join() class.
If it is just php join() then shouldn’t an array be passed?

$db->join(array(T_LANGS . " l", " BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", " LEFT OUTER JOIN"));

This would look like

langs l BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category LEFT OUTER JOIN

But that’s not what we want. We want to see the joined query, right?

$db->join(array(T_VIDEOS . " v", " LEFT OUTER JOIN ", T_LANGS . " l"," ON BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category "));

which would look like

video v LEFT OUTER JOIN langs l ON BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category
#41

He’s using the mysqli class structure (at least best I can figure), so we’re guessing based on this documentation that I found.
https://php-mysqli.readthedocs.io/en/latest/join-method.html

If there’s a 500, then there has to be a log somewhere. Not sure where, but there has to be one…

#42

Thanks again for the replies.
I have looked around the script for other join queries and don’t see any.
I looked in several logs and don’t see any error logged.
Originally, my post requested “I’m trying to modify so that when the selected subcategory id gets stored in the Videos table, so does it’s corresponding subcategory name”, then I would think that the seached ‘name’ can be pulled from $get_videos when searched for.
I looked forward to your comments.

#43

Something doesn’t add up here, and there’s a piece someone is missing. If you actually got the query to work in phpmyadmin, You should be able to copy/paste that whole thing into this block and get valid results.

$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT V.* FROM 'videos' LEFT OUTER JOIN 'langs' ON BINARY V.sub_category = BINARY L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.description LIKE '%$search_value%' OR L.english LIKE '%$search_value%' ) AND V.privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");

If you’re getting a 500 with a copy/paste, then something is different. Double check the web account the page is running under has access to write to the php_error log. Also check the instructions here.

I’m sorry, but you’re going to have to do some detective work to figure out what the error is before any more guidance can be given. Finding the error will probably give you enough guidance to know how to fix it yourself, especially if it’s related to something covered earlier in this thread.