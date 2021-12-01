Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

Thanks again. I appreciate the help.

I tried #24 with same error result.

Just want to add that there is no ‘sub_category’ column in the ‘langs’ table.

Here is a sample of that table:

and a sample of the ‘videos’ table:



which also has a ‘title’, ‘description’ and ‘tags’ column.

I’m hoping that when someone types in ‘Atlanta’, in the search box, for example, all videos where the uploader selected ‘Atlanta’ as a subcategory - upon uploading/submitting the video - will appear in the search results.

any additional guidance is welcomed