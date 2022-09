Well I had (what I thought was) a good idea: Tucking the 2 THs into a div, with the Div getting the border. Example:

.TWOCOLS { border: 6px GROOVE #00FFFF; }

paired with

<TR> <DIV class="TWOCOLS"> <TH>HEADING FOR THE LEFT COLUMN</TH> <TH>HEADING FOR THE RIGHT COLUMN</TH> </DIV> </TR>

. . . but the THs wouldn’t go into the DIV! wtf!? I give them a perfectly good div – relieving them of the burden of a border – and get this: