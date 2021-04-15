Height vs width

#1

Actually i had this one little doubt which was in “OVERFLOW” context only thats why i wanted to clear there only.
In case of height the body can go as long as its content is going down (thats why we get a scroll bar vertical when the content of body overflows the initial height of the viewport). ANd also body and html both scrolls down till the content ends . (assuming body has no margins).

But in case of width why does not the html and body does not extend horizontally ? What concept am i missing?

#2

You don’t need a technical answer for this but simple common sense :slight_smile:

If the body automatically extends horizontally to accommodate its content then that would result in all paragraphs being one single line of text only and be about half a mile long. I’m sure the original inventors of the browser didn’t think that would be a good idea. :slight_smile:

Vertical scrolling is a requirement though so rules are obviously constructed to allow this structure to make sense.

Bear in mind that for responsive design you never want a horizontal scrollbar on the viewport anyway because that means you broke something somewhere. All content must be under your control at all times.

As I said before none of these questions are actually productive for you unless you tell me what problem you want to solve?

#3

