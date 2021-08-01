Height 100% not fitting parent

Did my demo above not come close to what you are attempting and if not then what needs to change?

Aaron2323: Aaron2323: How can I make one of the parents have an “explicitly defined height” but also expand to fit the content inside of it?

Why do you want to do that? That doesn’t seem like a likely scenario. In essence you wouldn’t need to do anything to the parent as you just give a height to the child instead and the parent would grow with it.

Aaron2323: Aaron2323: Similar to how fit-content works,

‘fit-content’ doesn’t work anything like that as I explained in your other (unanswered thread :)). As a beginner it is unlikely you will be using fit-content as it is a very new property and not really required in 99% of sites unless you have specific requirements.

I have asked here and in your other thread for an explanation of what you want to achieve so that we can help with the design. It is highly likely that the answer will not involve setting fixed heights or using fit-content but just normal flexbox. (Flexbox can be made to naturally match heights of different columns depending on the column with the most content.)

Beginners often think height:100% is the answer to their problem but it’s not really an answer to anything apart from a few specific cases. You will rarely give a fixed height to elements that hold fluid content but instead let the content dictate the height. If you need an initial height then min-height can be useful but not with a percentage height as that will fail unless there is an unbroken chain of fixed heights back to root (or a parent with a fixed pixel height applied). None of which are advisable for a responsive design.

If you can show a drawing of what you want to achieve or explain the concept more clearly I’m sure we can point you in the right direction and get you started