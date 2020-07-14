Grouping data by year then month

Ah… I’m using the framework from PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja by SitePoint.
public function findAll($orderBy = null, $limit = null, $offset = null)
{
$query = 'SELECT * FROM '.$this->table;
if ($orderBy != null) {
$query .= ' ORDER BY '.$orderBy;
}
if ($limit != null) {
$query .= ' LIMIT '.$limit;
}
if ($offset != null) {
$query .= ' OFFSET '.$offset;
}
$result = $this->query($query);
return $result->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_CLASS, $this->className, $this->constructorArgs);
}
private function query($sql, $parameters = [])
{
$query = $this->pdo->prepare($sql);
$query->execute($parameters);
return $query;
}
What do you think? Too much shoehorning?
I’ll dig in to option one tomorrow. May I kindly ask, if you are not going to be around, to jot down any “gotchas” to look out for in your first approach so I can try and get this done.
Cheers, buddy.
Mike