Getting duplicate posts from a joined mysql query

i’m trying to print posts in my php script to display posts like facebook timeline but the problem is i get duplicate posts. how do i stop printing duplicate posts and bring original posts.
here is the query:

select distinct gp.gp_id as gp1,gp.pid,gp.author_gp,gp.gname,gp.type as ty1,gp.title as tit1,gp.data as dat1,gp.pdate,gp.group_id,gp.author_id,
         u.avatar,u.user_id ,
            up.update_id as up1,up.update_body,up.time,up.title as tit2,up.account_name,up.author,up.type as ty2,up.data as dat2 
            from group_posts as gp
           join user as u on u.uname=gp.author_gp 
            join updates as up on u.uname=up.author
            where 
            gp.gname='MEP news' 
            and up.update_id >391  and up.author in("shan2batman", "aboutthecreator") order by time,pdate desc limit 0,5

Screenshot from 2020-01-04 22-02-40
Screenshot from 2020-01-04 22-02-401920×1080 372 KB

i don’t see any duplications at all

in fact your DISTINCT is not necessary, and it’s expensive

here’s your query, somewhat reformatted for readability

SELECT DISTINCT 
       gp.gp_id AS gp1
     , gp.pid
     , gp.author_gp
     , gp.gname
     , gp.type AS ty1
     , gp.title AS tit1
     , gp.data AS dat1
     , gp.pdate
     , gp.group_id
     , gp.author_id
     , u.avatar
     , u.user_id 
     , up.update_id AS up1
     , up.update_body
     , up.time
     , up.title AS tit2
     , up.account_name
     , up.author
     , up.type AS ty2
     , up.data AS dat2 
  FROM group_posts AS gp
  JOIN user AS u 
    ON u.uname = gp.author_gp 
  JOIN updates AS up 
    ON up.author = u.uname
   AND up.update_id > 391
   AND up.author IN ('shan2batman','aboutthecreator')
 WHERE gp.gname='MEP news' 
ORDER 
    BY uip.time
     , gp.pdate DESC LIMIT 0,5
@r937 but i get it from the updates table bro see it in the screenshot

i saw the screenshot bro, that’s why i said there were no duplicates

but what abt the update_id column and its table sir, it displays only one post, when there is more than 20. @r937