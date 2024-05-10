Getting: Could not interpret optimizer identifier Error

So I decided to go for another route, to fine tune my hugging face model, so I went to this site:

and it all works well, until I met this error:

Traceback (most recent call last): File "c:\Users\Philip Chen\Documents\AICrowd\llm-practive\qna-bot5.py", line 48, in <module> model.compile( File "C:\Users\Philip Chen\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\lib\site-packages\transformers\modeling_tf_utils.py", line 1563, in compile super().compile( File "C:\Users\Philip Chen\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\lib\site-packages\tf_keras\src\utils\traceback_utils.py", line 70, in error_handler raise e.with_traceback(filtered_tb) from None File "C:\Users\Philip Chen\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python310\lib\site-packages\tf_keras\src\optimizers\__init__.py", line 335, in get raise ValueError( ValueError: Could not interpret optimizer identifier: <keras.src.optimizers.adam.Adam object at 0x0000028B61A7DA50>

And it comes from the offending line marked in the code below":

# Load a data set from transformers import TFDistilBertForSequenceClassification, DistilBertTokenizerFast from sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split import pandas as pd import numpy as np import tensorflow as tf import tensorflow.keras.optimizers as tk import tensorflow.keras.losses as tl from transformers import TFDistilBertForSequenceClassification # Preparation model_name="google-bert/bert-base-cased" fileName="data.json" # dataset = load_dataset("json", data_files=fileName, split="train") # model_save_path = './model' # questions=dataset["input"] df = pd.read_json(fileName, lines=True) df=df[['input']] print(df) #Work tokenizer = DistilBertTokenizerFast.from_pretrained('distilbert-base-uncased') model = TFDistilBertForSequenceClassification.from_pretrained('distilbert-base-uncased') is_train = np.random.uniform(size = len(df))<0.8 train_raw = (tf.data.Dataset. from_tensor_slices((dict(tokenizer(list(df['input'][is_train]), padding = True, truncation = True)),np.array(df['input'])[is_train ])). shuffle(len(df)). batch(64,drop_remainder = True) ) train_raw.prefetch(1) test_raw = (tf.data.Dataset. from_tensor_slices((dict(tokenizer(list(df['input'][~is_train]), padding = True, truncation = True)),np.array(df['input'])[~is_train ])). shuffle(len(df)). batch(64, drop_remainder = True) ) test_raw.prefetch(1) num_epochs = 3 adam = tk.Adam() model.compile( #<<---- line where error is raised optimizer=tk.Adam(5e-5), metrics=["accuracy"], loss = tl.SparseCategoricalCrossentropy(from_logits = True) ) model.fit( train_raw, validation_data=test_raw, epochs = num_epochs )

How exactly should I have imported Adam?