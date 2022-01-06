[GAME] I'm so old

#168

I’m so old, I remember when these were out the first time

#169

I’m so old I remember having these:

#170

I remember one of those (my dad had a CB radio in his car for years…)

I remember when there were no red m&m’s because the coloring was found to be toxic.

#171

I’m so old, the first automatic car I drew at work had two gears, low and high.

#172

I’m so old that I saw a world without smartphones) I even remember my first push-button phone, I lost it somewhere in a snowdrift, it was indestructible)

#173

We were lucky, ours were attached to cables
#174

I’m so old, I remember playing the worst video game in history. I loved driving my parents nuts with that sound…
#175

I’m so old that we had to add a seat belt to my dad’s car to take my drivers test.

#176

I’m so old I remember Mr.Hutchesen delivering the mail by horse & carriage ,
and the milk with cream on top was delivered to front porch steps (Waterville, Vt) .

#177

I’m so old I remember I was told the refrigerator got its cooling from a little flame inside.

#178

The flame was most probably propane:

#181

I’m so old,im late getting here with ya all.im old enough to remember when kids played outside from dawn to dusk.

#182

I’m so old, I remember times when I used the books with homework answers instead of finding them on the Internet

#183

I’m so old I remember hoping that when it was my turn the person I wanted to call was available to answer the phone:

#184

I remember as a kid, having to asking for reverse charge calls.

#185

Saw my little niece do some school work with a companion, working together on a power point presentation, each in their own home.

I’m old enough to remember we had to go to the library, search in the encyclopedia and other books, take notes with a pen on paper, and then write the final text, with a pen on paper, a few times to get it right with no errors.

#186

I’m so old I remember nylon sheets, and the sparks you could create if you also had nylon nightwear. eek

#188

I’m so old I forgot this episode :joy:

#189

WOW, fantastic invention :slight_smile:

#190

I’m so old, I remember when Blue Peter was presented by Christopher Trace and Valerie Singleton!

