Function returns.... need some help

Hi
i understand how to pass arguments to a function, but having trouble getting content from a return
thats pretty much all i know about returns
please explain whatever you think i should know about returns, either here or an another resource
also, “message” does nothing for me in my text editor
some code i have been working on
<script>
function bake(degrees) {
var message;
if (degrees > 500) {
message = "I'm not a nuclear reactor!";
} else if (degrees < 100) {
message = "I'm not a refrigerator!";
} else {
message = "That's a very comfortable temperature for me.";
// setMode("bake");
// setTemp(degrees);
}
return message;
}
var status = bake(350);
// Here so the code will run!
</script>
the first line i get… but why is my argument for the function name parameter at the bottom?
what needs to happen to get back a return?
also, please explain what the
var status = bake(350); is doing… though i want to say this… “Now, when the function is called and returns, the string that is returned as a result will be assigned to the status variable” …
taking bake(350); away?
please ignore the commented out code… not there yet!
i kindly ask for some clarification on the above, please explain as simply as you can! JS is still a rough up hill battle for me!
maybe provide a few examples of returns in work
if i am missing something, let me now
MANY THANKS!