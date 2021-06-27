Flex WRAP discussion

HTML & CSS
#28

So there are two ways to do it →

image

and

image

Thank you so much for such an explanation, but I have a question, sir.

Suppose two inner DIV's are there → and in case want to give flex-grow 1 and 3 through the second way → boxbasis1 + boxbasis2, but at the same time I want that left div should have minimum 400PX width

I tried this:

.boxbasis1 {
  flex: 1 0 400px;
}
.boxbasis2 {
  flex: 3 0 0%;
}

But it doesn’t work.

This type of arrangement is not going to work →
image

because 400px it will treat as 400 number and 1 in .sright

#29

min-width:400px

1 Like
#30

I think that the discussion but I have understood these concepts →

.sleft {
	flex:1 0 400px;	
}
.sright {
	flex:3 0 0%;
}

Finally, I got this.

image

I think the programing logic here will be →

flex-basis acts as a constraint, in general, that is what flex-basis does and alloting min-width to the DIV. In this case, the remaining available space will be divided by 1-3 combination.

image
image859×434 19.8 KB

#31

Flex-basis is not a guaranteed measurement because it depends on whether flex-grow or shrink are also in effect. so flex:1 0 400px would would be 400px if there was enough room but it may also be bigger because the grow will make it grow.

I think you’ve got the basics but it is quite complicated because they all interact with each other and you can have quite a few variations depending on content and property.

Also flex-basis will override a width that has been set but will obey min-width and max-width.

1 Like
Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle
#32

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.

#33

I was looking for certain additional discussion, but the thread is closed. Creating too many posts will miss the points to learn. So I am continuing the discussion on this related and relevant thread.

Reference Posts:

The current scenario is like this →

<article class="blogarticle">
	<div class="left">
		<p>Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Possimus laboriosam eos eius beatae nobis exercitationem eveniet praesentium nisi accusantium architecto. Et dicta sequi inventore commodi harum veritatis libero, praesentium nesciunt.</p>
	</div>
	<div class="middle">
		<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Assumenda ab commodi, temporibus. Corporis minus eius adipisci tempora optio veniam magnam. Porro tenetur ipsa adipisci, corporis labore ullam cum eos totam!</p>
		<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Assumenda ab commodi, temporibus. Corporis minus eius adipisci tempora optio veniam magnam. Porro tenetur ipsa adipisci, corporis labore ullam cum eos totam!</p>
	</div>
	<div class="right">
		<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Assumenda, impedit, mollitia repellat laboriosam consequatur molestiae id repellendus, odio commodi illum inventore totam nobis placeat nihil doloremque fuga? Sit, ipsa, eius?</p>
	</div>
</article>

Associated CSS is like this →

article {
	margin: auto;
	border: 2px solid red;
}
.blogarticle {
	display: flex;
	justify-content: space-between;
	gap: 30px;
}
.blogarticle .middle {
	flex: 1 0 60%;
}
.blogarticle .left {
	flex: 1 0 15%;
	position: sticky;
}
.blogarticle .right {
	flex: 1 0 25%;
}
.blogarticle .middle p {
	margin-bottom: 20px;
}

Issue: The content is creating scroll + getting out of the solicited space.

image
image1365×416 18.5 KB

If we look at mathematics.

left + middle + right = 16 + 15 +25 =100%

There is no space left for the gap, which is producing and requiring 60px of the extra width(30px + 30px).

Remedial will be to account for and adjust the width to fit in the mathematics, but was not flexbox meant to accommodate things without breaking? Or I am missing and not using property correctly?

Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle
#34
#35

I have reopened the original topic and moved the post to avoid confusion.

1 Like
#36

Thanks, I was slightly scared to send too many messages to moderators as you guys might have work load and that too in covid days and you may feel pestered by too many requests to open closed threads. Thank you so much for your understanding.

1 Like
#37

That’s correct so there are many ways to tackle this but the simplest is not to give a width to the centre column and remove flex-grow from the left and right.

If you leave the middle as flex:1 0 0 it will grow to fill the available space without overflow and you get the left and right columns just taking up the width that you wanted.

The justify-space-between is not needed because you are specifying the gap yourself.

Also the position:sticky on your left column will not work unless you give it a co-ordinate (top:0) but also it will not work on the default ‘stretch’ value of flexbox. In flexbox all boxes are equal height by default so the left column will never scroll within that context.

You need to align the left column to the top (I know its already there but if you coloured the columns you would see why it is different).

Here is the revised CSS.

article {
  margin: auto;
  border: 2px solid red;
}
.blogarticle {
  display: flex;
  /*justify-content: space-between;*/
  gap: 30px;
}
.blogarticle .middle {
  flex: 1 0 0%;
}
.blogarticle .left {
  flex: 0 0 15%;
position:-webkit-sticky;  
position: sticky;
  top:0;
  align-self:flex-start;
}
.blogarticle .right {
  flex: 0 0 25%;
}
.blogarticle .middle p {
  margin-bottom: 20px;
}

Note that position-sticky still needs the prefix for ios so use position:-webkit-sticky as well.

Lastly position sticky is different to position:fixed in that the element only remains sticky while its current context is scrolling. Once you have scrolled to the bottom of blogarticle then the sticky element will slide away with the rest of that article (assuming you had more content underneath). This is probably what you wanted anyway but is something to remember.

1 Like
#38

Hi there @PaulOB before making this post I tried that option, and that gives such arrangement despite the fact that the middle is the part that will hold the most important content →

image
image1309×592 20.1 KB

I put the right side on flex: 1 0 0 then I get this arrangement:

image
image1315×604 24 KB

The right gets the least share.

when we put both right and left on flex: 1 0 0 e get an equal sidebars, which is also not desired.

image
image1323×536 19.9 KB

#39

Did you not try the code I gave you.:slight_smile:

Screen Shot 2021-06-26 at 18.18.28
Screen Shot 2021-06-26 at 18.18.281755×598 141 KB

i.e. this part gives you the result you want .

.blogarticle .middle {
  flex: 1 0 0%;
}
.blogarticle .left {
  flex: 0 0 15%;
}
.blogarticle .right {
  flex: 0 0 25%;
}
1 Like
#40

Hi there, sorry for the inconvenience, but initially I missed it. I have copy-pasted but confused what is the difference between your code and my code. It still seems to be the same, but since it is working that means something is different. Thanks!

#41

:slight_smile:

1 Like
#42

Now got it. Thanks.

1 Like
#43 
<div class="fcontent whitebg ftable">
	<h2 class="bmargin italic">Features table</h2>
	<div class="featuretable">
		<div class="left">Feature</div>
		<div class="middle">Pro</div>
		<div class="right">Self service</div>
	</div>	
	<div class="featuretable">
		<div class="left">Feature</div>
		<div class="middle">Pro</div>
		<div class="right">Self service</div>
	</div>
	<div class="featuretable">
		<div class="left">Feature</div>
		<div class="middle">Pro</div>
		<div class="right">Self service</div>
	</div>
	<div class="featuretable">
		<div class="left">Feature</div>
		<div class="middle">Pro</div>
		<div class="right">Self service</div>
	</div>
</div>

CSS:

.ftable {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  border: 2px solid red;
}
.featuretable {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: space-between;
  border: 2px solid red;
  max-width: 900px;
  /*width: 900px;*/
}
.featuretable .left, 
.featuretable .middle, 
.featuretable .right {
  border: 2px solid red;
}

I am trying to make a table through flex-box, but I want to restrict the maximum width of the table. Works fine, but it was not aligned in the horizontal center. when I use margin: auto;

This creates the issue:

width_margin

margin + width

works, but

margin + max-width

contracts the design.

Using fix width seems an injustice to flex as compared to max-width.

Objective: Trying to achive this kind of table through flexbox:

image
image1120×476 27.4 KB

#44

No that’s tabular data and should be a table :slight_smile:

Remember flexbox is not a grid. It does not match columns to columns (unless you fix widths in some ways). Flexbox is more about horizontal alignment but when you explicitly need columns and rows to match then you need CSS grid. However in this case the data is tabular so an html table is the semantic element for the job and you get automatic row and column alignment built in for free :slight_smile:

In your example you can achieve what you want but will only appear to work because you have the same content in each. If you add the margin:auto to the featuretable but remove the flex from ftable then that will achieve what you were expecting.

.ftable {
  /*display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;*/
  border: 2px solid red;
}
.featuretable {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: space-between;
  border: 2px solid red;
  max-width: 900px;
  margin:auto;
  /*width: 900px;*/
}
.featuretable .left, 
.featuretable .middle, 
.featuretable .right {
  border: 2px solid red;
}

Screen Shot 2021-06-27 at 13.03.49
Screen Shot 2021-06-27 at 13.03.491594×667 94.8 KB

However should you add content then this will happen.

Screen Shot 2021-06-27 at 13.06.44
Screen Shot 2021-06-27 at 13.06.441587×232 7.49 KB

Save yourself all that hassle and use a table which is the correct tool for that job. If you want to use flexbox then you would need to give a width to the left and right columns to keep them equal.

2 Likes
#45

Sure, I will atempt with table and post the outcome. Thanks.

#46

Ok, shout if you run into trouble :slight_smile:

Here is a grid example just for fun.

2 Likes
#47

Thank you so much sir. All these encouragements are priceless. You made my journey far easy then it would have been without you. Such mentorship would be rare in virtual world.

Every one is so supportive in this community, including moderators who were always patient in listening and resolving any post reopening request or anything else.

3 Likes