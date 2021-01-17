Flex WRAP discussion

I got it now.
the margin(left + right = 20px) that I have given to box I have accounted that in the .box css, but still 3 items are not getting aligned.
But as soon as I set to -40 px in calc function it does.
What does that means the parent container has a border → Do we have to negate that also?
Yes, because that number will include space for the 8+8px margin on the body element.
(The viewport unit is referring the total visible browser window.)
No its the 10px padding that is causing the problem but its much easier to use border box model instead and padding and borders won’t be in the equation (if they are on that element).
.box{box-sizing:border-box;}
You still need to account for margins as that is outside the box.
[edit]
I edited my answer as although your screenshot shows the padding commented out there is 10px padding coming from the original .box rule.
{/edit]
If you want a consistent 10px gap around the boxes then I would put 5px padding on the container and then 5px margin on the boxes. that will give 10px space around each box and not 10px at the sides and 20px in the middle as in your example. You will need to adjust the cals to -10px of course.
You could use the gap property but its not supported in Safari yet.
Ok thanks.
No its on the other box rule:slight_smile:
On another matter also remember though what Erik said about your height:100vh box as that cause a scrollbar because you have 8px default body margin.
Please bear with me. Please help me to understand what is this? body by default in browser has 8px margin? Is this what you want to convey?
Yes the body has default margins of 8px (in nearly all browsers) which means that your container at 100vh is 16px too tall for any viewport and will induce a vertical scrollbar when none is needed.
Either remove the default margin from the body (body{margin;0;}) or if you do want a margin then set it explicitly to the measurement you prefer and then account for it on your 100vh rule (using calc)
Also remember that 100vh will be 100% of the viewport height plus any padding and borders on that element unless you use the border-box model where padding and borders will be contained withing the 100vh.
I was trying something on the live link, but why is the num
span element breaking: occupying the whole vertical space on lees width. Is it because of
span elements property or some flex property overriding on it?
The num.span is taking the full height of .element at all times because that’s what flex boxes do by default.It is matching the height of the text next to it. If you add a border to .slide you will see that this is true.
The golden border on .wrapper has a space because its the arrow div that is initially creating the height on the wrapper. Once the text wraps in the slide then the text is taller than the arrows and all the num boxes in .slide follow with the change of height.
Remove the arrows and you will see the num boxes maintain the full height at all times. You are getting confused because the arrows and the slide are separate constructs but are contained within the same wrapper.
If you don’t want the num boxes to stretch then give them a top and bottom auto margin.
Ok Thanks, So it was because of flex behavior.
Yes the default behaviour of flex items is to stretch just like table cells. That’s why its so useful
You can see it in a simplified demo of yours.
Out of Topic→
Sometimes I feel I should go with CSS logic, but I get stuck at places and have to post for help. Is there any issue in my learning methodology or this is how any technology is, and everyone gets acquainted and develops expertise only through practice and through trial and error?
Flex is quite complex and I often have to double check the rules and in those cases I go to the W3C specs or the MDN network and check exactly how things are supposed to work.
However trial and error is the way I learn most because the lessons stick in my brain better that way.
So I would say read up on the property to see how it should work and then test it out and understand it
Thanks for the reply, In fact I think this is true for everything and anything even we learn mathematics, physics or any other subject in school only through practice and trial and error.
Hi there,
Here is the live demo.
I have a parent div, which is a flex, and two children div, which have flex-grow.
Left div has flex-grow 1 and right has flex-grow: 3 which means 25% and 75% space of the container is allocated?
But the result is in violation and somethings seem to be in error.
That’s not loading for me.
No Flex grow specifies how much of the remaining space in the flex container should be assigned to the item. It does not mean 75% or 25%. You would need to set flex-basis for that or add a width.
.box25 {
flex: 1 0 25%;
}
.box75 {
flex: 1 0 75%;
}
Hi there sir, accidentally index.html got deleted. I have reloaded.
Flex is very confusing. The more I try to learn it and master it so that I have to post the least questions on the forum the more I get confused.
One more thing sir,
You said remaining space, but flex doesn’t leave any remaining space unless you constrain some div to a certain width, and in that case, I think the other div being a flex subscriber will eventually take away the remaining space. so adding an extra property of flex-grow is useless there too.
flex-grow property I could not understand how is useful.
Your Flex:
In your flex the first part has the HTML:
<div class="wrap">
<div class="box box1">Flex grow 1</div>
<div class="box box2">Flex grow 3</div>
</div>
and the CSS:
.wrap {
display: flex;
max-width: 1280px;
margin: 10px auto 20px;
padding: 10px;
background: #ccc;
}
.box {
padding: 10px;
border: 1px solid red;
}
.box1 {
flex-grow: 1;
}
.box2 {
flex-grow: 3;
}
My own link is active now I did the same thing, but those flex-grows are yet not working in my case.