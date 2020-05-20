Feedback on Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript

#1

Ok. On this one, I tried It and when I put the cursor in cell 1 to solve 1 across, shroud, when I put the cursor in cell 1 and typed S and instead of putting the s in cell 1 cursor jumped to cell 2 and then the h went in cell 4 and so on. It’s like the input was in every other cell. Does that make sense???

Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript
#2

Please help me to experience your problem by supplying a webpage link to the code that you were using.

#3

https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/ZEbmjbB(as above)
I just clicked on that link and then tried to enter a letter and cursor would slip a cell.

#4

I can’t duplicate the issue in my Chrome or Firefox. Oh, but I see the problem in Edge. Thank you for reporting that. Looks like tomorrow’s post is going to be an update :slight_smile:

2 Likes
#5

Ok, thanks.

#6
#7

Sorry I’m just getting back with you, but when I checked, I type the s in the first cell, the cursor moves to the second cell and also types a s in that cell, instead of just moving to next cell to allow you to type a letter.

Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript
#8

Please let me know the the name of your web browser, the version, and which device you are using it on (desktop/laptop/tablet/android/iphone/etc)

#9

Microsoft Edge 44.18362.449.0
Microsoft Edge HTML 18.18362
I am working on desktop Windows 10
hope to put app on kindle