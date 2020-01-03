Favorite Fonts

I would like to spiff up my website some.

What are your favorite serif and sans-serif fonts?

Why do you say that?

Which fonts do you detest?

And if you recommend non-system fonts, how would I go about getting them?

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

Whilst waiting for the eclectic selection that members
may provide, have a peep at this interesting article…

https://webaim.org/techniques/fonts/

coothead