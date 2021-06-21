Entering text into Form to scroll contents

Thank you Archibald, that works well. Much appreciated.

I’m not sure if I should start another posting for asking this related question:

Once the text is submitted to the scrolling box, how would it be possible to add the ability to specify the scroll speed, on the html page, which is currently in the javascript as:

var marqueespeed=1 //Specify marquee scroll speed (larger is faster 1-10)

any guidance with this is appreciated.