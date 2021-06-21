Entering text into Form to scroll contents

I have shown everything in my last posting, and the php is in the post before that
I don’t understand what the purpose of this but here I have replaced the form and its submit button with an ordinary button and added some JavaScript before the </body> tag. The JavaScript simply copies the text from the textarea to the scrolling <div>.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html id="html">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title></title>
<meta name="title" content="">
<meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="keywords" content="">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../css/main.css">
<style type="text/css">
#marqueecontainer{
position: relative;
width: 200px; /*marquee width */
height: 200px; /*marquee height */
background-color: white;
overflow: hidden;
border: 3px solid orange;
padding: 2px;
padding-left: 4px;
}
</style>
<script type="text/javascript">
var delayb4scroll=2000 //Specify initial delay before marquee starts to scroll on page (2000=2 seconds)
var marqueespeed=1 //Specify marquee scroll speed (larger is faster 1-10)
var pauseit=1 //Pause marquee onMousever (0=no. 1=yes)?
var copyspeed=marqueespeed;
var pausespeed=(pauseit==0)? copyspeed: 0;
var actualheight='';
function scrollmarquee(){
if (parseInt(cross_marquee.style.top)>(actualheight*(-1)+8)) //if scroller hasn't reached the end of its height
cross_marquee.style.top=parseInt(cross_marquee.style.top)-copyspeed+"px" //move scroller upwards
else //else, reset to original position
cross_marquee.style.top=parseInt(marqueeheight)+8+"px";
}
function initializemarquee(){
cross_marquee=document.getElementById("vmarquee");
cross_marquee.style.top=0;
marqueeheight=document.getElementById("marqueecontainer").offsetHeight;
actualheight=cross_marquee.offsetHeight; //height of marquee content (much of which is hidden from view)
if (window.opera || navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Netscape/7")!=-1){ //if Opera or Netscape 7x, add scrollbars to scroll and exit
cross_marquee.style.height=marqueeheight+"px";
cross_marquee.style.overflow="scroll";
return
}
setTimeout('lefttime=setInterval("scrollmarquee()",30)', delayb4scroll);
}
if (window.addEventListener)
window.addEventListener("load", initializemarquee, false);
else if (window.attachEvent)
window.attachEvent("onload", initializemarquee);
else if (document.getElementById)
window.onload=initializemarquee;
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="col-md-12">
<div class="row">
Comments:<br>
<textarea name="comments" id="comments" minlength="20" maxlength="120" rows="14" cols="130" form="myForm">
Hey... say something!
</textarea><br>
<button>Submit</button>
<br><br>
<iframe name="processForm2" width="75%" height="70%"></iframe>
<div id="marqueecontainer" onMouseover="copyspeed=pausespeed" onMouseout="copyspeed=marqueespeed">
<div id="vmarquee" style="position: absolute; width: 98%;">
<!--YOUR SCROLL CONTENT HERE-->
<h4>add text here</h4>
<!--YOUR SCROLL CONTENT HERE-->
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script>
var button = document.querySelector("button");
var textarea = document.querySelector("textarea");
var scroller = document.getElementById("vmarquee");
button.addEventListener("click", function(){scroller.innerHTML = textarea.value;});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Thank you Archibald, that works well. Much appreciated.
I’m not sure if I should start another posting for asking this related question:
Once the text is submitted to the scrolling box, how would it be possible to add the ability to specify the scroll speed, on the html page, which is currently in the javascript as:
var marqueespeed=1 //Specify marquee scroll speed (larger is faster 1-10)
any guidance with this is appreciated.
A basic way is to have an input field, which uses the blur event so that the scroll speed updates when you leave the field, or the input event so that the scroll speed updates as you type.
The event handler would then cancel any previous timer and start up a new timer with the updated value.
I think it would be better to give options such as slow, medium and fast rather than to allow a numeric value to be entered.
Some suggestions:
- a group of radio buttons(<input> elements with type=“radio”) ;
- a drop-down choice (<select> element with child <option> elements);
- a slider (<input> element with type=“range”)
- <button> elements with CSS outline used to highlight the currently selected speed.
Thanks for the replies.
I have tried this without success:
<div id="vmarquee" style="position: absolute; width: 98%; scrollamount="6"";>
<!--YOUR SCROLL CONTENT HERE-->
<h4>add text here</h4>
<!--YOUR SCROLL CONTENT HERE-->
</div>
</div>
<input type="button" value="Slower" onClick="document.getElementById('vmarquee').setAttribute('marqueespeed', 1, 0);" />
<input type="button" value="Medium" onClick="document.getElementById('vmarquee').setAttribute('marqueespeed', 5, 0);" />
<input type="button" value="Faster" onClick="document.getElementById('vmarquee').setAttribute('marqueespeed', 10, 0);" />
any comments are welcomed
The
scrollmarquee() function uses
copyspeed which is a global variable declared near the top of the script, so this works:
<button onClick="copyspeed=1;">Slow</button>
<button onClick="copyspeed=2;">Medium</button>
<button onClick="copyspeed=10;">Fast</button>
The code police force around here will say that you should use
addEventListener within the script instead of onclick so JavaScript is not mixed in with the HTML.
Yep, inline event attributes are what is called a “bad practice”.
From the MDN Intro to Events page, they have a section titled: Inline event handlers — don’t use these
Thanks again for all the help.
Maybe you can tell me, when I moved the text area & submit below the marqueecontainer, anything entered and submitted in the text area no longer appears in the vmarquee ?
I moved this below; the marquee:
Comments:<br>
<textarea name="comments" id="comments" minlength="20" maxlength="120" rows="14" cols="130" form="myForm">
Hey... say something!
</textarea><br>
<button>Submit</button>
Any help is appreciated
Move that after the closing tag of the <div> which has
id="marqueecontainer".
Thank you, that worked.
However, it appears now that I when put this:
<button onClick="copyspeed=1;">Slow</button>
<button onClick="copyspeed=2;">Medium</button>
<button onClick="copyspeed=10;">Fast</button>
after the closing tag of the
any additional guidance is welcomed
We may need to see all your code to work out why your submit button is not working, but below is my current version.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html id="html">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Scroller</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../css/main.css">
<style type="text/css">
#marqueecontainer{
position: relative;
width: 200px; /*marquee width */
height: 200px; /*marquee height */
background-color: white;
overflow: hidden;
border: 3px solid orange;
padding: 2px;
padding-left: 4px;
}
#medium{
outline:2px solid red;
}
</style>
<script type="text/javascript">
var delayb4scroll=2000 //Specify initial delay before marquee starts to scroll on page (2000=2 seconds)
var marqueespeed=2 //Specify marquee scroll speed (larger is faster 1-10)
var pauseit=1 //Pause marquee onMousever (0=no. 1=yes)?
var copyspeed=marqueespeed;
var pausespeed=(pauseit==0)? copyspeed: 0;
var actualheight='';
function scrollmarquee(){
if (parseInt(cross_marquee.style.top)>(actualheight*(-1)+8)) //if scroller hasn't reached the end of its height
cross_marquee.style.top=parseInt(cross_marquee.style.top)-copyspeed+"px" //move scroller upwards
else //else, reset to original position
cross_marquee.style.top=parseInt(marqueeheight)+8+"px";
}
function initializemarquee(){
cross_marquee=document.getElementById("vmarquee");
cross_marquee.style.top=0;
marqueeheight=document.getElementById("marqueecontainer").offsetHeight;
actualheight=cross_marquee.offsetHeight; //height of marquee content (much of which is hidden from view)
if (window.opera || navigator.userAgent.indexOf("Netscape/7")!=-1){ //if Opera or Netscape 7x, add scrollbars to scroll and exit
cross_marquee.style.height=marqueeheight+"px";
cross_marquee.style.overflow="scroll";
return
}
setTimeout('lefttime=setInterval("scrollmarquee()",30)', delayb4scroll);
}
if (window.addEventListener)
window.addEventListener("load", initializemarquee, false);
else if (window.attachEvent)
window.attachEvent("onload", initializemarquee);
else if (document.getElementById)
window.onload=initializemarquee;
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="col-md-12">
<div class="row">
<div id="marqueecontainer" onMouseover="copyspeed=pausespeed" onMouseout="copyspeed=marqueespeed">
<div id="vmarquee" style="position: absolute; width: 98%;">
<!--YOUR SCROLL CONTENT HERE-->
<h4>add text here</h4>
<!--YOUR SCROLL CONTENT HERE-->
</div>
</div>
<br>
<button id="slow">Slow</button>
<button id="medium">Medium</button>
<button id="fast">Fast</button>
<br><br>
Comments:<br>
<textarea name="comments" id="comments" minlength="20" maxlength="120" rows="14" cols="130" form="myForm">
Hey... say something!
</textarea>
<br>
<button id="submit">Submit</button>
</div>
</div>
<script>
var textarea = document.querySelector("textarea");
var scroller = document.getElementById("vmarquee");
var submit = document.getElementById("submit");
var slow = document.getElementById("slow");
var medium = document.getElementById("medium");
var fast = document.getElementById("fast");
submit.addEventListener("click", function(){scroller.innerHTML = textarea.value;});
slow.addEventListener("click",speed);
medium.addEventListener("click",speed);
fast.addEventListener("click",speed);
function speed(event){
slow.style.outline = "none";
medium.style.outline = "none";
fast.style.outline = "none";
event.target.style.outline = "2px solid red";
if(event.target.id=="slow") copyspeed = 1;
if(event.target.id=="medium") copyspeed = 2;
if(event.target.id=="fast") copyspeed = 10;
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
Many thanks again for your help.
If you can stand a couple of more questions; how can I add a 'start scrolling function, it seems that currently upon page load the scrolling begins. I’d prefer not constant scrolling…(or maybe a Pause button). Also, whatever text gets submitted appears smaller than the add text here" which is scrolling as an example, in the ‘vmarquee’, how to make the submitted text bigger? Thanks again
Currently scrolling begins 2 seconds after page load, set by
delayb4scroll=2000.
To prevent scrolling starting until a button is pressed: delete (or comment out) the last 6 lines of the script within your <head> section (not including </script>).
Then you can add a start button, similar to the submit button, that calls
initializemarquee(). Note there will still be a 2 second delay before scrolling starts unless
delayb4scroll is set to zero.
Change your <h4> element to an ordinary <p> element then you can style the text in both the textarea and in the marquee like this example:
textarea,#vmarquee{
font: 20px cursive;
}
I see there are remnants of code to pause the scroller on mouseover.
I suggest you put “
Hey ... say something!” as placeholder text.
I don’t understand what you are trying to achieve. Who is going to want to put text in the textarea and then see it scroll in a box above?
Much thanks again for the great help.
I’ve tried to add a stop marquee function and button, without success:
function stopmarquee (){
var marquee = document.getElementById ("marquee");
marquee.stop ();
}
<button onclick="stopmarquee()">Stop Scroll</button>
any additional guidance is welcomed.
Also, is marquee tag deprecated? If so, does that mean this won’t work in many browsers? If so, what is a good alternative?
Thanks again
To stop the scrolling, use
clearInterval(lefttime)
The HTML <marquee> element is deprecated but you are not using it.
Thanks again for all the help.
Is there any way to make the #marqueecontainer resizable by the user/viewer?
To the CSS for #marqueecontainer add:
resize:both;
Thank you again.
Do you know how that might work viewing the page via mobile device?
I cannot resize the marquee or the textarea on my smartphone (but the resize handles are shown at the bottom right corner of both).