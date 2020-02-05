Drop down in a an array

I am using ASP Classic on this and not sure if this is the best category to post.

I have a loop that I want to insert a drop down selection.

Here is the loop:

<%For i=1 To Request.Form ("numplayers") Response.Write("Player " & i & " " & " <input type=""text"" name=""player" & i & """ />"& "</br><br>") Next%> <br> <input type="submit" value="ENTER" name="B1"> </form>

I want to use this for the option values:

<div class="custom-select" style="width:200px;"> <select name="score"> <option value="0">Score</option> <option value="75">75</option> <option value="76">76</option> <option value="77">77</option> <option value="78">78</option> <option value="79">79</option> <option value="80">80</option> </select> </div>

I am using the div class for a custom CSS; that’s why that’s included.

I appreciate any help from the experts in this forum.

Thank you.