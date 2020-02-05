Drop down in a an array

I am using ASP Classic on this and not sure if this is the best category to post.
I have a loop that I want to insert a drop down selection.
Here is the loop:
<%For i=1 To Request.Form ("numplayers")
Response.Write("Player " & i & " " & " <input type=""text"" name=""player" & i & """ />"& "</br><br>")
Next%>
<br>
<input type="submit" value="ENTER" name="B1">
</form>
I want to use this for the option values:
<div class="custom-select" style="width:200px;">
<select name="score">
<option value="0">Score</option>
<option value="75">75</option>
<option value="76">76</option>
<option value="77">77</option>
<option value="78">78</option>
<option value="79">79</option>
<option value="80">80</option>
</select>
</div>
I am using the div class for a custom CSS; that’s why that’s included.
I appreciate any help from the experts in this forum.
Thank you.