Does Bootstrap 4 have masonry layout available without using native grid format?

I want to know how this page -
careers.neosofttech.com - makes use of their masonry layout. I don’t see
grid in the CSS property anywhere - they use Bootstrap v4.5.3 - so is this grid layout using Bootstrap 4’s default masonry utilities without using the native grid layout that the current browsers know of ?
A quick check with the browser inspect tools shows that the layout used CSS columns.
We had an old thread here about masonry with bootstrap 4 which may be of use.
It’s a couple of years old but again uses css columns to get the effect,
Here was my demo but read the thread for caveats.