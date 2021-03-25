Display the star First then normal

Hi i am just wondering how could i display the name with a star Frist then the normal names without stars under the bottom
i got it working but it dont sort the 3 i have for now on top only 2
[https://imgur.com/a/vr3N0Y5] (The Preview off the name with stars )
<?php
$sql = " SELECT * FROM links where approved='1' ORDER BY hotlink='1' LIMIT ";
$result = mysqli_query($link, $sql);
while($user = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
?>
<tr>
<td>
<?php
if ($user['hotlink'] == "1") {
echo '
<span class="badge badge-pill badge-warning pull-left"><i class="fa fa-star" aria-hidden="true"></i>'.$user['name'].'</span>
';
} else {
echo '<h5><md style="color: teal ;cont-weight:1000;background-color:#000000d1;padding: 0px 6px 6px 6px;border-radius: 6px;text-shadow: 1px 1px 1px rgb(23, 135, 224);">'.$user['name'].'</md></strong></h4>';
}
?>
<td>