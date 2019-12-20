Development test problem

Sounds to me what you’re looking for are database migrations, along with data fixtures.

There are several tools for database migrations, and it depends on the language you’re using which one would fit your stack. At work we use sqitch which works awesome for our usecase.

The idea behind is that just like with your code, your database has versions as well, and you can write files that define how to go from one version to the next.

Database fixtures are known sets of data that you can insert into the database using some tooling from your language. For example you could create an admin user, a custom, a few invoices, etc.

Combining both, when the user wants to test something they can use the database migrations to restore the table structure to a known state and then use fixtures to insert some known information.