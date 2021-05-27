Dependency Injection

About this theme: Passing arguments to an object’s method - PHP - SitePoint Forums | Web Development & Design Community

I have a class, that creates some data structure. And I know that this structure will be serialized with highest probability. For response on client, sending to external service and so on… I will create followed class (pseudocode)…

class Creator
{
    public function create()
    {
        //create
    }

    public function serialize()
    {
        $serializer = $this->getDIContainer()
            ->get(static::class, SerializerInterface::class);

        return serializer->serialize($this->create());
    }

    public function serializeToJSon()
    {
        $serializer = $this->getDIContainer()
            ->get(static::class, JSonSerializerInterface::class);

        return serializer->serialize($this->create());
    }

    public function serializeToXML()
    {
        $serializer = $this->getDIContainer()
            ->get(static::class, XMLSerializerInterface::class);

        return serializer->serialize($this->create());
    }
}

What I wouldn’t to do, every single time get data structure above and than serialize it with another class.

Was there a question somewhere in there? If so, what might that question be?

I’m not sure what your question is, but that isn’t DI. Using DI the class is not aware of the container.

In addition, having multiple serialisation methods in the same class like this is a bad idea. Funnily enough I used a very similar example here: https://r.je/single-responsibility-principle-how-to-apply