Data category

I am using mySQL.
I like to stores microtime() which has 10 digit and point and 2 digit.
For example, its value will be like the following.
Which one should I take among bigint, float, real, varchar or something for the new column?
I am using mySQL.
I like to stores microtime() which has 10 digit and point and 2 digit.
For example, its value will be like the following.
Which one should I take among bigint, float, real, varchar or something for the new column?
DECIMAL(12,2)
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.