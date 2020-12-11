Data category

I am using mySQL.

I like to stores microtime() which has 10 digit and point and 2 digit.

For example, its value will be like the following.

1599787531.74

1599787531.84

1599787531.9

1599787531.93

1599787532

1599787532.08

1599787532.2

1599787532.29

Which one should I take among bigint, float, real, varchar or something for the new column?