Hi there,

I need to import bootstrap’s grid only CSS into a Wordpress file using the external CSS editor (I know this isn’t great, but it’s the only option I have at the moment!).

I am using the following line, but it is not importing the CSS:

@import url("https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/dmhendricks/bootstrap-grid-css@4.1.3/dist/css/bootstrap-grid.min.css")

Is there a reason this isn’t working - maybe I can’t import external CSS files or something?