[CSS] How to adjust a picture's position

Hello, guys!

I want to adjust a picture’s position like this, could you please tell me how to rewrite my code?

03
03859×902 67.5 KB

My code:

<table cellpadding="5" cellspacing="8" border="0" width="100%" class="fs14">
	<tbody>
	
	<div class="member-avatar" style="with:180;float:right">
	<?php echo GetAvatar($ResultUserInfo[0]["ID"], $ResultUserInfo[0]["UserName"], 'large'); ?>
			<?php //echo $ResultUserInfo[0]["ID"]; ?>
			<?php //echo $ResultUserInfo[0]["UserName"]; ?>
		</div>
		
	<tr>
	<td width="180" align="right">顾问名</td>
	<td width="auto" align="left"><?php echo $ResultUserInfo1[0]["RealLastName"];
        if($ResultUserInfo1[0]["Sex"]== 1){echo '先生';}
		else{echo '女士';}?>
		</td></tr>
	<tr>
	<td width="180" align="right">顾问资质</td>
	<td width="auto" align="left"><?php echo $ResultUserInfo1[0]["TheCountry"];
        echo $ResultUserInfo1[0]["TheDegree"]?>
		</td></tr>
	<tr>
	<td width="180" align="right">咨询内容</td>
	<td width="auto" align="left"><?php echo $ResultUserInfo1[0]["TheCountry"].'留学';?>
		</td></tr>
	<tr>
	<td width="180" align="right">咨询单价</td>
	<td width="auto" align="left"><?php echo '元半小时';?>
		</td></tr>
	<tr>
	<td width="180" align="right">咨询日期</td>
	
		</td></tr>
	<tr>
	<td width="180" align="right">咨询时间</td>
	
		</td></tr>	
	<tr>
		<td width="180" align="right" style="vertical-align: top;">咨询问题</td>
	    <td width="auto" align="left"><textarea class="w300 h160" name="UserIntro" placeholder="请写出想要咨询的问题概要，以便顾问提前准备。"></textarea></td>
		</tr>
						
		</tbody>
	    </table>