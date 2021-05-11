CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

I am almost finished with my project - except for one thing = my CSS Drop Down Menu is hidden behind my horizontal scrollbar. Note that if there is no scrollbar, there is no hiding behind text and/or graphics that follow immediately in the DOM; hiding only occurs when I implement a scrollbar via:

#menubar {
	white-space: nowrap;
	overflow-y:  none;
	overflow-x:  auto;
	-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;   /* for iOS */
}

It’s logical to conclude that a simple use of position: relative; z-index: 1000; should correct this problem, except it does not. Note that I don’t wish to add !important which I consider hiding the true problem.