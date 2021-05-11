CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

I am almost finished with my project - except for one thing = my CSS Drop Down Menu is hidden behind my horizontal scrollbar. Note that if there is no scrollbar, there is no hiding behind text and/or graphics that follow immediately in the DOM; hiding only occurs when I implement a scrollbar via:
#menubar {
white-space: nowrap;
overflow-y: none;
overflow-x: auto;
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch; /* for iOS */
}
It’s logical to conclude that a simple use of
position: relative; z-index: 1000; should correct this problem, except it does not. Note that I don’t wish to add
!important which I consider hiding the true problem.