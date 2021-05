Transform has nothing to do with it:)

You can animate or fade whatever you want using properties that transition or animate as required.

The technique is to add a class works to start the animation or transition and then remove it when the animation is finished.

There’s an old codepen demo of mine in your previous question that shows the technique. You can create whatever animations or fade effects that you want.

Unfortunately I’m not near a computer until the end of the week so can’t throw up another demo:)