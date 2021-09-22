Create an excel document and have it emailed monthly

Hi
I have a database table with a few hundred records in it, and likely to grow.
How can I get all these records into an excel file and have it automatically emailed monthly.
Thanks
Hi
I have a database table with a few hundred records in it, and likely to grow.
How can I get all these records into an excel file and have it automatically emailed monthly.
Thanks
Have you checked out the fputcsv function? You can simply read your database (using mysqli or PDO) and then for each row, write them to the excel file using
fputcsv. (Excel can use csv files in case you didn’t know)
Should be fairly straight forward.