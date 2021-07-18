Counter css variables

torresjit100: torresjit100: I was saying that although i have written counter-increment after content but the HTML parser is first incrementing in every loop then inserting before the content . Is this a rule??

It doesn’t matter where the counter-increment property/value is placed in that rule as the counter increment applies to the element it is placed on. The CSS content property value merely shows the counter that has been set for that element. The order of those two rules are unimportant and not browser dependent.

It’s not like a variable in JS that has to come before you use it. In CSS as all rules for an element are pulled together from multiple sources and origins and resolved via the cascade ( specificity, origin and inheritance etc). Then they are applied to the element.

You may indeed want to change those rules later on in a media query so all rules are gathered together and then applied.

For instance the content property could be the last property in a rule block but that doesn’t mean all the rules before it will be ignored.

In a simpler example if you have a span and you set width and height then nothing happens because dimensions don’t apply to inline elements. But as soon as you apply display:block to the end of that rule those dimensions take effect. The browser doesn’t say hold on a minute you need to tell me first its a block element before you supply dimensions.

As to all your examples then they are all nonsense really as none will do anything useful.