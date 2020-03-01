Converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, a step by step guide

In part 7 of converting jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, we separate the code into well-named functions, improve the preventDefault behaviour, check the new functions for if further improvements are needed, and convert the jQuery container color code to vanilla JavaScript.

Separating the code

I am seeing in the code though that tabClickHandler code that we hide the panels, work with the tabs, then work with panels again to show one of them.

Those are three very clear and different things that the function is doing, and should be divided up to represent that.

My code editor has a nice refactor feature, where you can select some code and tell it to extract to a function.

Doing that, I’ve extracted out three functions, one to update tabs, one to hide the panels, and one to show a panel.

function updateTabs(tab) { var tabs = document.querySelectorAll(".tabs a"); tabs.forEach(function removeClass(tab) { tab.classList.remove("active"); }); tab.classList.add("active"); tab.blur(); } function hidePanels() { const panels = document.querySelectorAll(".panel"); panels.forEach(function (panel) { panel.classList.add("hide"); }); } function showPanel(tab) { var panelContainerColor = $(tab).css("background-color"); $(".panelContainer").css({ backgroundColor: panelContainerColor }); var panel = $(tab).attr("href"); $(panel)[0].classList.remove("hide"); $(panel)[0].classList.add("fade-in"); }

The main benefit of doing that is that the tabClickHandler function becomes so much easier to understand now.

function tabClickHandler(evt) { const tab = evt.target; hidePanels(); updateTabs(tab); showPanel(tab); return false; }

Prevent default

An example of what’s easier to understand, is that return false is now easily seen to prevent the default behaviour from when clicking on a link. We don’t care about what the function is returning, so we shouldn’t have return there.

Instead, we should make that desired behaviour much more explicit, by using preventDefault instead.

It’s also better to do that near the start of the function so that our use of the evt object all happens in the one place.

We now have a simple update that can be made.

function tabClickHandler(evt) { const tab = evt.target; evt.preventDefault(); hidePanels(); updateTabs(tab); showPanel(tab); // return false; }

The tabClickHandler now tells us that we prepare things beforehand, hide panels, update tabs, and show a panel.

Update the updateTabs function

The updateTabs function is on the edge of being complex.

function updateTabs(tab) { var tabs = document.querySelectorAll(".tabs a"); tabs.forEach(function removeClass(tab) { tab.classList.remove("active"); }); tab.classList.add("active"); tab.blur(); }

However, the tab used in the removeClass function is different from the tab used in the updateTabs function, so for clarity it makes good sense to move that code out to a separate removeAllActive function.

function removeAllActive() { var tabs = document.querySelectorAll(".tabs a"); tabs.forEach(function removeClass(tab) { tab.classList.remove("active"); }); } function updateTabs(tab) { removeAllActive(); tab.classList.add("active"); tab.blur(); }

The hidePanels function is all good and doesn’t need updating, and JSLint now tells us that the next part to work on is in the showPanels function.

Undeclared ‘$’. (showPanels)

Here is the showPanels function:

function showPanel(tab) { var panelContainerColor = $(tab).css("background-color"); $(".panelContainer").css({ backgroundColor: panelContainerColor }); var panel = $(tab).attr("href"); $(panel)[0].classList.remove("hide"); $(panel)[0].classList.add("fade-in"); }

This function is already getting large, and does two main different things. One being to set the background color of the panel container, and the other is to show one of the panels.

It might be premature to extract this code to two other functions right now, but we’ll revisit this idea as we update the code.

Panel container color

The color of the panel container comes directly from the color of the currently active tab. There are two possible ways to deal with this.

Currently the code investigates the CSS styles on the tab and directly copy the background color to the panel container. It’s slow to investigate the CSS styles, and another way is to add/remove class names.

I’ll stay with investigating the CSS styles, but the other way will be floating in the background of my mind as I convert the code.

Getting the background color is the first part:

var panelContainerColor = $(tab).css("background-color");

We can use getComputedStyle() to achieve that with vanilla JavaScript.

// var panelContainerColor = $(tab).css("background-color"); const tabStyle = window.getComputedStyle(tab); const panelContainerColor = tabStyle["background-color"];

Now even though the tab color is going to used to set the panel container color, it’s more appropriate for the variable name to be tabColor, because that’s the source from where it comes from.

Let’s rename panelContainerColor to tabColor instead.

const tabStyle = window.getComputedStyle(tab); // const panelContainerColor = tabStyle["background-color"]; const tabColor = tabStyle["background-color"]; $(".panelContainer").css({ // backgroundColor: panelContainerColor backgroundColor: tabColor });

Setting the panel container color

As there’s only one panelContainer element, should a classname be used for that? A unique identifier is better when there’s only one element. Classnames are better when there’s multiple elements.

Just to be safe, I’ll use vanilla JavaScript to get all panel containers, so that it keeps on working if there do end up being multiple panel containers involved.

const tabStyle = window.getComputedStyle(tab); const tabColor = tabStyle["background-color"]; const panelContainers = document.querySelectorAll(".panelContainer"); // $(".panelContainer").css({ $(panelContainers).css({ backgroundColor: tabColor });

We can now use the forEach method, and move the jQuery inside of there to work on one panel container at a time from the loop.

const tabStyle = window.getComputedStyle(tab); const tabColor = tabStyle["background-color"]; const panelContainers = document.querySelectorAll(".panelContainer"); panelContainers.forEach(function setBackgroundColor(panelContainer) { // $(panelContainers).css({ // backgroundColor: tabColor // }); $(panelContainer).css({ backgroundColor: tabColor }); });

And lastly, we can use setProperty to set the background color of the element. Do you see how jQuery is setting backgroundColor for a property that’s called background-color? That’s because background-color: tabColor doesn’t work, and they didn’t want to use a quoted property "background-color": tabColor which does work.

I think that it’s important to remain consistant with the same style name. Instead of flip-flopping back and forth from background-color to backgroundColor, the code is clearer by remaining consistantly with one usage of it.

Just to be sure though, I’ll try renaming backgroundColor first.

const tabStyle = window.getComputedStyle(tab); const tabColor = tabStyle["background-color"]; const panelContainers = document.querySelectorAll(".panelContainer"); panelContainers.forEach(function setBackgroundColor(panelContainer) { $(panelContainer).css({ // backgroundColor: tabColor "background-color": tabColor }); });

And now we can change that to vanilla JavaScript in one simple step.

const tabStyle = window.getComputedStyle(tab); const tabColor = tabStyle["background-color"]; const panelContainers = document.querySelectorAll(".panelContainer"); panelContainers.forEach(function setBackgroundColor(panelContainer) { // $(panelContainer).css({ // "background-color": tabColor // }); panelContainer.style.setProperty("background-color", tabColor); });

Improving the code structure

That code is just doing two things, but it takes a lot of lines.

I would prefer it if the code instead was:

const tabColor = getBackgroundColor(tab); setBackgroundColor(".panelContainer", tabColor);

So let’s do that.

The tabStyle and tabColor lines can be extracted out to a getBackgroundColor function. Here’s the getTabColor function:

function getBackgroundColor(tab) { const tabStyle = window.getComputedStyle(tab); return tabStyle["background-color"]; } function showPanel(tab) { const tabColor = getBackgroundColor(tab); ... }

But for the setBackgroundColor function, I’ll use JSLint to ensure that nothing gets missed out.

Selecting the lines and extracting to global scope, results in:

function showPanel(tab) { const tabColor = getBackgroundColor(tab); setBackgroundColor(tabColor); var panel = $(tab).attr("href"); $(panel)[0].classList.remove("hide"); $(panel)[0].classList.add("fade-in"); } ... function setBackgroundColor(tabColor) { const panelContainers = document.querySelectorAll(".panelContainer"); panelContainers.forEach(function setBackgroundColor(panelContainer) { panelContainer.style.setProperty("background-color", tabColor); }); }

That’s not appropriate, as I want “.panelContainer” to be a separate variable. I’ll undo that and set it as a panelSelector variable first.

const containerSelector = ".panelContainer"; const tabColor = getBackgroundColor(tab); const panelContainers = document.querySelectorAll(containerSelector);

And now the refactor to extract to setBackgroundColor properly works.

function setBackgroundColor(containerSelector, tabColor) { const panelContainers = document.querySelectorAll(containerSelector); panelContainers.forEach(function setBackgroundColor(panelContainer) { panelContainer.style.setProperty("background-color", tabColor); }); } function showPanel(tab) { const containerSelector = ".panelContainer"; const tabColor = getBackgroundColor(tab); // const panelContainers = document.querySelectorAll(containerSelector); // panelContainers.forEach(function setBackgroundColor(panelContainer) { // panelContainer.style.setProperty("background-color", tabColor); // }); setBackgroundColor(containerSelector, tabColor); ... }

I can now inline the containerSelector variable, down to the setBackgroundColor call, and rename the function property to cssColor instead.

// function setBackgroundColor(containerSelector, tabColor) { function setBackgroundColor(containerSelector, cssColor) { const panelContainers = document.querySelectorAll(containerSelector); panelContainers.forEach(function setBackgroundColor(panelContainer) { // panelContainer.style.setProperty("background-color", tabColor); panelContainer.style.setProperty("background-color", cssColor); }); } function showPanel(tab) { // const containerSelector = ".panelContainer"; const tabColor = getBackgroundColor(tab); setBackgroundColor(".panelContainer", tabColor); ... }

Also updating the setBackgroundColor, as we are already within the context of the container, we don’t need to be as explicit with the names either.

function setBackgroundColor(containerSelector, cssColor) { // const panelContainers = document.querySelectorAll(containerSelector); const containers = document.querySelectorAll(containerSelector); // panelContainers.forEach(function setBackgroundColor(container) { containers.forEach(function setBackgroundColor(container) { container.style.setProperty("background-color", cssColor); }); }

And that code is much more appropriate.

The updated code

The updated script that we have at this stage is:

(function iife() { function removeAllActive() { var tabs = document.querySelectorAll(".tabs a"); tabs.forEach(function removeClass(tab) { tab.classList.remove("active"); }); } function updateTabs(tab) { removeAllActive(); tab.classList.add("active"); tab.blur(); } function getBackgroundColor(tab) { const tabStyle = window.getComputedStyle(tab); return tabStyle["background-color"]; } function setBackgroundColor(containerSelector, cssColor) { const containers = document.querySelectorAll(containerSelector); containers.forEach(function setBackgroundColor(container) { container.style.setProperty("background-color", cssColor); }); } function hidePanels() { const panels = document.querySelectorAll(".panel"); panels.forEach(function (panel) { panel.classList.add("hide"); }); } function showPanel(tab) { const tabColor = getBackgroundColor(tab); setBackgroundColor(".panelContainer", tabColor); var panel = $(tab).attr("href"); $(panel)[0].classList.remove("hide"); $(panel)[0].classList.add("fade-in"); } function tabClickHandler(evt) { var tab = evt.target; evt.preventDefault(); hidePanels(); updateTabs(tab); showPanel(tab); } $(".tabs a").click(tabClickHandler); $(".tabs li:first a").click(); }());

Next steps

Next time we finish off converting the showPanel function by converting the remaining showPanel code from jQuery to vanilla JavaScript, then we finish off with the events at the end of the code.